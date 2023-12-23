The researchers' objective is to investigate stem cells as a tool in therapies for the process

Among the tissues in the human body with the greatest capacity for natural regeneration after trauma or surgical intervention, bones most often require simple care to consolidate and return to their normal function.

A period of immobilization using a plaster cast, for example, is enough. For cases where the extent of the defect exceeds the capacity for repair, additional treatments are necessary. It is on this front that researchers from the Bone Research Lab, linked to Forp-USP (Faculty of Dentistry of Ribeirão Preto of the University of São Paulo), work with support from Fapesp.

“Our central objective is to investigate stem cells as a tool in therapies to promote bone regeneration to replace grafts, which can cause problems such as pain and inflammation, and even non-integration with the patient's bone, that is, graft rejection. ”it says Adalberto Luiz Rosaprofessor and head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Traumatology and Periodontics at Forp-USP.

“However, when we began work on an animal model, with mesenchymal stem cells, we did not observe complete filling or reestablishment of the original bone tissue and we began to look for alternatives, such as modifying the cells to make them more effective”complete.

One of these new possibilities is the use of genetically edited stem cells [com alteração do DNA] through the technique Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats to express proteins that act in bone formation, including bone morphogenetic protein 9 (BMP-9).

When testing these cells, the researchers found that bone defects created in the skull of rats and treated with local injection of these cells exhibited greater bone mineral formation and density, detected by microcomputed tomography, than defects treated with cells that did not express BMP-9. It was the first time this was confirmed in the scientific community.

The best results were achieved, however, when the conditioned medium, containing the secretome [conjunto de proteínas expressas e secretadas no espaço extracelular, neste caso] of these modified cells was injected locally into bone defects created in the skull of mice.

Compared to the secretome of cells that did not express BMP-9, the secretome of those that did express increased bone repair, demonstrated by the greater volume and bone surface assessed by microcomputed tomography. These findings pave the way for the development of new therapies for the treatment of bone defects based on cells and their derivatives.

“Although stem cells have an important role, even if not very well understood, in the bone formation process, this role is not direct: our hypothesis is that the person most responsible for this is the secretome”says Rosa.

Next steps

Part of the data obtained by the researchers was published in articles in journals Journal of Cellular Physiology It is gene therapybut they believe there is still a long way to go.

“More research must be done to provide support for clinical studies, with patients, to transform the method into an additional therapy for severe cases, in which fracture consolidation or bone defect regeneration is not achieved through conventional treatments”says Rosa.

“To achieve this, it is necessary to refine the entire process to achieve complete bone regeneration. One of these possibilities would be the isolation of components of the cellular secretome with greater osteogenic potential to be used in the treatment of bone defects.”

Researchers from the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Vermont (United States) also participate in the work.

