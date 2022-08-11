Letters signed by businessmen, politicians and entities will be read at the Faculty of Law in 2 events

The Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo will be the stage this Thursday (11.Aug.2022) of two demonstrations in defense of democracy. Public letters were signed by companies and entrepreneurs, employers and workers, civil society organizations, bankers, politicians, artists and ordinary people.

The 1st event will be held in the College’s Main Hall, with capacity for about 500 people. José Carlos Dias, former Minister of Justice in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, will read the manifesto “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”, organized by Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo). The text had 107 signatures from social and economic organizations. read the intact (3 MB).

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for another term at the head of Palácio do Planalto and the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin, vice president of Lula’s ticket, signed the document on Tuesday (Aug.9, 2022), after participating in a meeting at the entity. Ciesp (Center for Industries of the State of São Paulo) did not adhere to the document due to resistance on the part of the associated businessmen.

Starting at 11 am, the reading of the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law” will begin, organized by the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo). read the intact (1 MB).

The document, released on July 26, was signed by 901,000 people until 0:20 am on August 11, 2022. The event will be held in the so-called Pátio das Arcadas, at the college, a space with capacity for about 1,000 people.

Lula and Alckmin also adhered to this document, as did the presidential candidates, Simone Tebet (MDB), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (Novo). The PT’s wife, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, also signed.

The manifesto defends the electronic voting process and criticizes “unfounded attacks” to the elections. The reading of this letter must be done in a jockey.

On Friday (Aug 5), former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) signed the letter in defense of democracy. Other politicians joined the manifesto, such as the former president Dilma Rousseff (EN) and the former president of the Chamber Rodrigo Maia (PSDB).



Sérgio Lima/Poder360, Facebook/Fernanda Montenegro and Instagram/@psdboficial From left to right: former STF minister Celso de Mello, actress Fernanda Montenegro and former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso. The 3 signed the manifesto of the USP Law School

Artists, bankers, politicians, businessmen, lawyers, members of the judiciary and the Public Ministry are among the signatories. Also 12 former STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers make up the list of those who subscribe to the letter: Carlos Ayres Britto, Carlos Velloso, Celso de Mello, Cezar Peluso, Ellen Gracie, Eros Grau, Francisco Rezek, Joaquim Barbosa, Marco Aurélio Mello , Nelson Jobim, Sepúlveda Pertence and Sydney Sanches.

The manifesto also has businessmen among the signatories. Among them, the founder and co-president of Natura, Guilherme Leal; the chairman of Votorantim’s Board of Directors, Eduardo Vassimon; the film producer and documentarian João Moreira Salles, the president of the Board of Directors of Magalu, Luiza Trajano; and the group’s CEO, Frederico Trajano.

The document brings important economists, such as former Central Bank presidents Armínio Fraga and Celso Pastore, former finance ministers Rubens Ricupero, Marcílio Marques Moreira and Pedro Malan, in addition to Pedro Moreira Salles, Roberto Setubal and Candido Botelho Bracher, co-chairs of the Board of Directors of Itaú Unibanco.

The list includes several personalities, such as actress Fernanda Montenegro, actor Lázaro Ramos, presenter Luciano Huck, former player Walter Casagrande Júnior, musicians Caetano Veloso and Chico Buarque.

The documents do not even mention the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but are seen as a veiled criticism of the Chief Executive. The representative himself said that he does not need “letter” to demonstrate its defense of democracy and its compliance with constitutional rules, said that they were signed by people “out of character” and “poker face”.