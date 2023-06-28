The University of São Paulo was ranked 85th in the QS World University, released this Tuesday (27.jun)

A USP (University of São Paulo) entered for the 1st time in the top 100 of the best educational institutions in the world, according to the QS World University Rankings 2024, considered one of the most important university rankings in the world. The survey was released on Tuesday (June 27, 2023).

The university appears in the 85th position in the ranking among 1499 other institutions. In this way, USP became the leader in Latin America in the 20th edition of the survey carried out by QS, starting to University of Buenos Aires –which ranked 95th.

In the 19th edition of the QS World University Rankings, USP occupied the 115th place. According to the institution’s dean, Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Junior, the “Strong points” for the university to jump into research were “the academic reputation, the excellence of our research, the high opinion we have among employers and the social impact of the work of the people we train”.

“We have worked hard for decades to reach this level. Of course, the mission of a university is not to compete for rankings. These ratings are only an effect, not a purpose. In any case, news of our projection reaffirms our conviction that we are on the right track”highlighted.

Other Brazilian institutions also stood out within the rank. In all, 10 universities made the list.

Here is the ranking of Brazilian universities:

USP (University of São Paulo) – 85th

unicamp (State University of Campinas) – 220th

Uerj (State University of Rio de Janeiro) – 371st

unesp (Paulista State University) – 419th

PUC-Rio (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro) – 595th*

UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) – 691-700th*

UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) – 691-700th*

UNIFESP (Federal University of São Paulo) – 731-740ª*

UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina) – 801-850ª*

UnB (University of Brasília) – 801-850ª*

*Universities are ranked as a group starting from the 600th position

To QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter, “The performance of Brazilian universities in this edition of the ranking is a very welcome relief after the downward trajectory of recent years. USP reaches a significant milestone, entering the top echelon of global excellence in higher education and becoming the highest-ranked university in Latin America”.

TOP 10

O top 10 was dominated by US and UK institutions, with the exception of the National University of Singapore, located in the Asian country of Singapore.

Here’s the ranking Top 10 universities:

The 20th edition of QS World University Rankings evaluated 1,500 institutions around the world and had 3 new indicators for rankings:

Commitment to sustainability;

Emphasis on supporting the employability of graduates; It is

Greater international research collaboration to solve the world’s greatest challenges.

“While we have always tried to remain consistent in our methodology, we must also evolve to reflect the changing missions of universities”said QS founder and president Nunzio Quacquarelli.