In the document, the doctors say that the ticket has “electoral viability” to “rebuild the pillars” of democracy

A letter prepared by doctors from USP (University of São Paulo) and doctors from the University Hospital prepared a manifesto in favor of democracy and declaring support for the slate formed by the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and by the former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) to the Presidency of the Republic.

The letter was released last Monday (8.Aug.2022) and has already been signed by important names in medicine, such as infectious disease specialist Aluisio Segurado, professor at the USP School of Medicine Marcos Boulos and Celso Granato, director of the Fleury group. read here the manifest.

The document attributes to “destructuring of the Ministry of Health” The “disastrous driving” of the Chief Executive. In addition, he criticizes Bolsonaro’s statements regarding the arming of the population and the Judiciary.

“In October, we will decide between the continuation of this civic, economic and social devastation and the joint construction of another path, of policies aimed at eliminating poverty, reducing inequalities, guaranteeing rights, scientific and technological development that will enable us to increase our power in the world. world scenario, of valuing education, the environment, our natural wealth, the Unified Health System. We cannot omit ourselves from this dispute, the outcome of which will be decisive for us and our families, in an intergenerational perspective”says part of the manifesto.

In the last part of the letter, the signatories declare their support for the Lula-Alckmin ticket in the elections in October.

“Among the candidacies put forward, we have no doubt that the Lula-Alckmin ticket is the one that presents electoral viability to rebuild the pillars of our democracy and of a society that is characterized by attention and reduction of social and economic inequities, intolerance and violence”says.

The document was prepared days after the call “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”, published by the USP Law School. The document gained national attention and gathers more than 1 million signatures. Among the signatories are businessmen, former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and businessmen.

The letter was read this Thursday (Aug 11) during an act at Pátio das Arcadas. The manifest prepared by Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) was also read. The letters defend the Brazilian electoral system. Although they do not name the president by name Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the 2 documents are seen as veiled criticism of the Chief Executive.