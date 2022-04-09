Researchers from USP in Ribeirão Preto carry out a study to identify people with greater or lesser risk of having cancer. The 15,000 residents of the region recruited will have their genetic material analyzed.

From this material, the researchers will create the so-called “polygenic score”, which is the sum of the hereditary factors that predispose, or not, a person to develop some type of cancer.

According to one of the coordinators of the study, oncologist Leandro Colli, at the end of the research it will be possible to rationalize health resources, directing preventive care to those most likely to develop the disease. According to him, from this, the public power will have more efficient ways to guarantee more adequate tools for the prevention of the disease.

Another possibility, from the creation of this score, is to see people’s predisposition to other diseases, as explained by Leandro Colli. For him, the effort will serve for other preventions.

The study is part of Pronon, the National Oncology Care Program; and has been carried out for over 10 years in other countries. These polygenic scores are expected to be completed within 3 years.

Hear more on National Radio Agency

