The virtual system is still in the testing phase and should be available within 3 months

USP (University of São Paulo) and Ibram (Brazilian Mining Institute) announced this Thursday (18.May.2023) the launch of a tool to identify the origin of Brazilian gold, which will allow the differentiation of legal gold from illegal gold.

called from Responsible Gold Purchasing Platform or PCROthe system -which is still in the testing phase- should work effectively in about 3 months, via the internet, in Portuguese and English.

“The system makes it possible to separate legal gold from illegal gold, blood gold, which destroys nature, destroys indigenous peoples and prostitutes children of indigenous peoples and nature itself”, said the president of Ibram, Raul Julgmann. “We are taking illegal gold off the market and therefore stifling this activity that is absolutely criminal and most often associated with organized crime”he added.

The system was developed by the Research Center for Responsible Mining at USP, with funding from the WWF and support from the Igarapé Institute. The first version of the platform was tested by public and private users, such as the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), banks and jewelry stores.

DATA

According to Instituto Escolas, from 2015 to 2020, 50% of the gold sold in Brazil, or 229 tons, originated from illegal mining. According to the institution, criminal activity multiplied its activity five times in indigenous lands, and three times in environmental conservation areas in the period from 2010 to 2020.

“Our expectation is that the control bodies of the Federal Public Ministry, the Central Bank, the National Mining Agency, the Federal Revenue Service, and other bodies that exercise control over the gold chain, require ore producers to go through this platform”concluded Jugmann.