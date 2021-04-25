This Saturday was a special day. Fans could return to a UFC event in the United States after 413 days of impossibility due to the pandemic. The fans were impatient and from very early on they gave color to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville (Florida). There they congregated 15,000 people and that gave a bonus to the fighters. Very aggressive fights were seen and looking to please. Historic night and in an event that did not leave anyone indifferent. UFC 261 is already on all the company’s books.

In the star fight of the night, Kamaru Usman, who retained the welterweight title, cleared up any doubts there might be about his victory at UFC 251. On that occasion Jorge Masvidal accepted the fight six days in advance and led the champion to the points. In the rematch there was no color. The champion showed that he evolves in every fight. It is not just fighting, it also perfectly masters the rest of the facets. In the first round the Nigerian warned Masvidal with two rights to the counter. The American saw how he was dominated on the ground and then in the striking there were dangerous crosses. I wanted them.

In the second round he regretted it. It looked like a Masvidal game, but it was the other way around. Usman saw the gap in his opponent’s guard and lunged from afar with his right. He surprised the American, who was on top of him with his face turned and could not roll the blow. Candidate to be one of the KO of the year and a significant triumph, as no one had managed to disconnect Masvidal. Kamaru succeeded and accepted a blow. He had fought two and a half months ago, but did not hesitate to settle accounts. Next Please.

Namajunas knocks out Zhang with a genius

Rose Namajunas became the first former UFC champion to regain her belt. He did it in the co-star combat of the night. He knocked out the one who came as the strawweight monarch, Weili Zhang, with an extraordinary kick when they took 1’18 “of combat. Before, the lawsuit was pure study. None wanted to risk, but Namajunas looked more plugged. She had the same look as when she was proclaimed champion against Joanna. And he solved it the same. Namajunas saw that the Chinese woman remained static, raised her leg and planted her foot on the pear of the former champion. Deathblow of necessity to make history and allow fans not to have a second of respite.

Shevchenko surprises again with his adaptation

“I like to surprise my rivals”, that’s how clear Valentina Shevchenko spoke after knocking out Jessica Andrade in the second round of her fight. The Peruvian (nationalized, born in Kyrgyzstan) gave a new recital to rto hold the UFC Flyweight Championship for the fifth time in a row. On paper, Valentina was not expected to seek grappling against Andrade, but she did. The Brazilian went out to try to command, but as soon as she saw the opportunity the champion took her to the floor. The operation was repeated several more times. He wanted to show his might.

In the second round, Valentina increased the intensity a little more. She got more work and rhythm, which caused Andrade to be unable to stop the champion. Thus, the Peruvian won the position on the ground, blocked both hands of the Brazilian and began to demolish with her fists and her elbow. The only way was to stop. He gave a recital. Another one, and that is that in each fight he manages to draw a greater resource to show that he is the best. Andrade was a hard stone, he plunged into his ground and smashed it there. Valentina does what she wants in her division.

