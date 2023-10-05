Usmanov’s press service said that searches in Germany are surprising

Searches in Germany at the villa of Metalloinvest founder Alisher Usmanov cause surprise and a sense of shame. This was stated by the businessman’s press service, commenting on reports that appeared in the media.

According to Usmanov’s representatives, the billionaire always properly declared his legally acquired personal property, and also disclosed with what funds he acquired it.

“Back in May 2022, Alisher Usmanov provided the German law enforcement agencies with comprehensive information about all the property he acquired in Germany and other EU countries over the past twenty years, as well as about his income and expenses for this period,” the press responded. service.

Representatives of Usmanov also stated that the businessman reported that he was not the owner of the property of the trust that he founded for someone, and could not know what was happening with the property belonging to the trust. According to Usmanov’s press service, the actions of the German intelligence services at facilities that do not belong to Usmanov are similar to an attempt to formulate “a new absurd accusation against him and begin a new chapter in this witch hunt.”

In May last year, Usmanov filed a lawsuit with the European Court to challenge his inclusion in the EU sanctions list.