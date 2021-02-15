Kamaru Usman is the buzzword in the UFC. This Saturday, in the main event at UFC 258, he defeated Gilbert Burns brilliantly. The applicant made merits to win, the Nigerian seems from another planet. “He has broken the record for the most consecutive wins. If Usman continues like this, if he keeps doing what he’s been doing, he’s going to go down in history as the greatest welterweight of all time.. It is a fact. Look who he has fought and the rivals he will have in the future, “Dana White acknowledged in MMA Junkie after the event.

The UFC certainly knows they have a diamond, and they want to take advantage of it. The other more media name of the division is Jorge Masvidal. There is tension between the American and the Nigerian … and history writes itself. Masvidal agreed to fight the champion in the UFC at UFC 251. He did it six days in advance and made a great fight despite losing. He has asked since then and the Nigerian was clear after defeating Burns. “He says he didn’t beat me because they gave him six days’ notice. I’ll give you a full training camp and still finish you,” he snapped.

The fight sells, but you can still make more money. The UFC is looking for coaches for the next edition of its reality show, The Ultimate Fighter. The premise is always the same: look for two fighters who end up facing each other. Therefore, this option is very attractive. In addition to what has been heating up on the networks, there would be many weeks of show to add more spice to the fight. The next edition of the TUF is highly anticipated, as the last one was held in 2018 (The final was in November and Juan Espino won in the heavyweight category). Everything seems done so that 2021 is the year of Usman … and also of Masvidal. Rematch seems the only way for both.