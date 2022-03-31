Big day for Spanish basketball in Texas, in the close defeat of the Houston Rockets against the Sacramento Kings (118-121). Usman Garuba (2.03 meters and 20 years old) debuted as a starter for the first time in the NBA. It was 26 minutes with the Texan franchise, with the initial jump included, due to the absence due to injury of the Turkish Alperen Sengun, for 8 points and 7 rebounds. Minutes, goals and catches are a personal record. And a demonstration of what it can do on a basketball court.

Because regardless of his numbers, the Spanish international was able to unleash the skills that made him jump to the United States as number 23 in the 2021 draft. We talk about speed in transitions and ability to change pairings and defend the pivot and the rival point guard. We talk about the ability to intimidate under the basket and commitment beyond any doubt.. And all on a team that long ago lost its raison d’être this season on the fringes of seeking the best position for the next draft and doesn’t put much priority on post play: between Kevin Porter Jr (30 points) and Jalen Green (32), the future at Texas, shot 24 of the Rockets’ 42 3-pointers.

Garuba’s party

difficult first season

The ownership is great news for Garuba in a first season in the NBA in which little has gone smoothly, really. The former Real Madrid player has only played 19 games with 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.1 minutes on average in a course complicated by adaptation in a franchise closed by reform and by the concatenation of health problems. The center has had a thigh problem, a passage through the COVID protocols, a wrist fracture that he suffered in January with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G League team associated with the Houston Rockets, where he has accumulated the minutes he has not had in the NBA, and a sprained ankle. Too much punishment for so little crime. That’s how difficult it is.

However, when the season was winding down, he got his first chance at starting five in Some Texans who made it to the end of the match alive, but made two serious mistakes. The first, Josh Christopher, who at 115-117 and 44 seconds, made an offensive foul on a counterattack. The second, Garrison Mathews, with the same result and 20 seconds less, took a bad throw and the Kings recovered the ball. Bad mistakes in the worst moments that gave the 28th victory to Sacramento.