After three seasons in which he was unable to establish himself in the NBA, Usman Garuba (22 years old, 2.03 m) returns to Real Madrid. The club announced this Tuesday in a statement The player who came through the club has signed a contract until June 30, 2027. Garuba’s time in the American tournament was far from ideal. He made his debut with the Houston Rockets, who selected him 23rd in the draft. In his two seasons with the Texan team, he played 99 games, averaging 2.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. In his last season, he had a testimonial stint with the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder before signing for the Golden State Warriors with a contract in which he could only play a limited number of days with the San Francisco franchise while alternating in the Development League with the Santa Cruz Warriors, with whom he averaged 12.8 points and 10.5 rebounds.

With Garuba, Chus Mateo has a power forward with great defensive ability based on his powerful physical condition. The player born in Azuqueca de Henares is the fourth signing of the white club in a season in which it faces a significant renewal of its squad after the recent departure of Guerschon Yabusele to the Sixers of the NBA, the retirements of Rudy Fernández and Sergio Rodríguez and the departures of Vincent Poirier and Fabien Caseur.

With Garuba, we can say that the return of a prodigal son has taken place. He joined the white club in 2013, where he played in all categories. He was crowned champion of Spain in the children’s, cadet and junior categories, in addition to winning two Mini Cups and the Junior European Cup in 2019, the year of his debut with the Real Madrid first team. Already in the elite category, he won four trophies in three campaigns: a League, a Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups. In addition, he was chosen as the Best Young Player of the Endesa League and the Euroleague in the 2020-2021 season. Before crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Garuba played 69 games in the Endesa League and another 53 in the Euroleague. With the Spanish national team he has been international 42 times and won the gold medal at the 2022 European Championship.

More information

With the continuity of Walter Tavares and Hezonja assured, the signings for Real Madrid have been aimed at strengthening the inside game with Serge Ibaka and Garuba himself, and the outside game with the signings of the American Xavier Rathan-Mayes (30 years old and 1.93 m) and the Dominican Andrés Feliz (26 years old and 1.88 m). The first is a shooting guard from Russian basketball, where he posted good numbers with Enisey Krasnoyarsk (25.4 points and 4.5 assists). The second comes to the white team after consolidating himself in Joventut de Badalona as one of the best point guards in the ACB, where he averaged 15 points and 4.3 assists last season.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our newsletter.