The Real Madrid got this Thursday before Anadolu efes tie the tie in the quarterfinals of the Euroleague by two. Second meeting in the capital of Spain, second epic comeback for Pablo Laso’s team. He had to do it again without Walter Tavares, the most differential center on the continent at the moment, and without being able to get hold of Vincent Poirier, who cannot play in this competition this season. A sharp-edged weapon that ended up being the most dangerous to throw at the Turks was Usman Garuba, which is no longer a surprise but continues to grow in contributions despite this.

In this game his total numbers were 24 points and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes. The shooting card was this: 1/4 on shots of three, 7/11 on shots of two and 7/8 on free shots. Coldness and fever at the same time.

Last night he completed a match of 30 rating. It is his best game as a professional, since in the ACB his top is 24 (this month against Joventut). Those 30 credits represent a new Euroleague record: no player had achieved them being so young and passing the 19-year-old barrier (he has just turned them) in a match of playoff. Burning stages and approaching what another graduate of La Fábrica achieved three seasons ago, Luka doncic, who reached 41 in a 2017/18 regular season game before going to the NBA.

Garuba already touched the double-double in the third game, with 10 + 9 and a lot of energy to raise the rhythm of his team and achieve the first of the two miracles against Efes. In the fifth many eyes will be on him again.

In one of the last matches of the regular phase this year, precisely against the Efes and also without Tavares, the young man from Madrid living in Azuqueca de Henares had already signed one of his best performances of the season. The loss of Anthony Randolph, out since December due to injury, and the signing of a growing Alex Tyus over the days have displaced him to play more minutes at the power forward position, something that has resulted not only with gallantry. but with a work that has been shown in the exterior shots. More wood, more danger.