The “Sostara” team had returned with a precious 2-1 victory away from home in Dar es Salaam in the first leg, to snatch the title by direct confrontation, as it scored two goals at the “Yanga” stadium.

This is the tenth continental title for Algerian clubs in 16 historical finals, and the first in the second competition in terms of importance after the Champions League, since the adoption of its current system in 2004.

It is the first title for the capital city team in the second final in its history, after the first in the 2015 Champions League, when it finished runner-up to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mazembe.

For the sixth season in a row, the title will remain in the coffers of the Arab teams, as the clubs of North African countries, especially Morocco, dominated the title in the past five seasons, as the Moroccan Raja Athletic crowned it twice (2018 and 2021) and its compatriot Nahdet Berkane twice as well (2020 and 2022) and the Egyptian Zamalek once (2019). ), while the last team from outside the North region was the Congolese Democratic Republic of Mazembe (2016 and 2017).

And in front of a full crowd in red and black clothes in the stadium and thousands outside it in the second leg of the final round, the meeting was weak by the two parties, who were conservative to the extreme, as the Algerian team wanted to maintain the superiority it achieved in the first leg, while the Tanzanian team was not dangerous enough. Despite the many opportunities presented to his players.

From the first opportunity, the Mauritanian referee, Dhan Beida, awarded a penalty kick to the Tanzanian team, following a mistake by Saadi Radwani on the Democratic Congolese, Twisila Kisenda. His compatriot, full-back Djuma Shabani, scored it strong, and was unable to stop it by goalkeeper Osama Bin Bout (7).

In the first reaction of the Algerian team, Botswana Tumisang Oribonyi hit a long ball, which was caught by German goalkeeper Liang Africans Djigi Diarra (9).

The star of the Algerian team, Ayman Mahyous, almost equalized, but his header passed by the goal (30).

The match stopped for a few minutes after the fans threw firecrackers on the field, and goalkeeper Diarra grabbed another header from Oriboni (45).

The most dangerous chance for the Sostara team was when Al-Radwani passed a back crawling ball from a free kick to Khaled Bosilio, who hit it with a powerful, creeping shot that was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Diarra in two waves (45 + 3).

Algerian coach Abdelhak Benchikha tried to revitalize his midfield in the second half when he included Abdelrahman Meziane instead of Messala Merbah, and this substitution contributed to accelerating the Algerian style of play.

The guest team tried to snatch a second goal, as the Democratic Congolese Viston Mayele hit a powerful ball that was blocked by Bin Bout (47).

Mahyous snatched the ball from the Tanzanian defense and passed the ball to the right side at Oriboni, who was fouled by Ibrahim Abdullah Hamad, so that Al-Hikma awarded a penalty kick that Zinedine Belaid set out for and hit it with a strong, medium-height shot that goalkeeper Diarra managed to block to bounce back to Mahyous, so he shot it to make the financial goalkeeper shine again (59 ).

The level of the two teams fell, especially due to their reservations and lack of risk, especially by the owners of the land, as the Bensheikha team wanted to maintain its superiority in the overall result, so the chances were non-risk.

In the last minutes, “Lisma” tried to snatch the equalizer, and Khaled Alilat’s header passed over the goal (83).

Tunisian coach Liang Africans Nasreddin Al-Nabi threw all his cards, but his players were unable to find the way to the net of the Algerian international Ben Bout, especially through a Mayili shot from the outskirts of the penalty area that went over the crossbar (90 + 2).