Before the summer recess, Media Secretary Gunay Uslu will clarify NPO’s request to withdraw the license of Ongehoord Nederland (ON).

In her letter to the House of Representatives, Uslu states that there is a unique request to withdraw ON’s provisional recognition. Despite the great pressure to provide clarity quickly, Uslu does not want to take any chances. “I do not want to take such a decision with potentially far-reaching consequences lightly.” That is why she will also seek advice from the state attorney.

There is great political pressure on Uslu to withdraw. On Monday, in response to the NPO request, numerous parties already expressed their wish to definitively withdraw the provisional permit.

The NPO wants the license to be revoked, because it sees no improvement after the third fine was issued for breaking journalistic rules. After the third fine, the board of directors of NPO saw no other way than to proceed to ‘the last resort that the legislator has granted the NPO; a request to the State Secretary for Culture and Media to withdraw the provisional recognition’. See also Football Ukraine's World Cup dreams shattered - Own goal decided victory for Wales

The current affairs programme Unheard of News is the stumbling block: that would ‘systematically’ violate the journalistic code of NPO. The public broadcaster bases this on various investigations by Ombudsman Margo Smit. Three fines have now been issued that add up to just under 3 tons.

‘All basic principles ignored’

In Tuesday’s broadcast of Ongehoord Nederland, ON’s lawyer took up arms against NPO’s request to the State Secretary. The NPO acted carelessly, says lawyer Hakan Külcü.

“You must announce such a request in advance and we have only now heard about it, but the request has already been submitted to the minister. This is not possible,” said the lawyer. “Secondly, ON must be given the opportunity to submit its own views. We have also been taken away. We must file objections. We didn’t get that chance.”

NPO says that it has informed ON of the request to Uslu under embargo. But: “Against the request to the Secretary of State, no objection or appeal is possible with the NPO.” See also Athletics Raitanen's pace improves in the obstacle course, in Ostrava it fell below 8.25

Legally, all basic principles have been ignored, according to the lawyer. ,,This is not possible. We are therefore going to file a preliminary injunction against this,” Külcü reports. “The NPO board is heading for a head-on collision with ON!, but the biggest victims seem to be the Dutch citizens, the rule of law, the heart of democracy, freedom of expression.”

Arnold Karskens, chairman of Ongehoord Nederland, speaks of ‘a smear campaign’. “The so-called facts of the Ombudsman collapse like quicksand. We are being made impossible to broadcast.”

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here: