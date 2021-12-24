Usko Siskoa | What has become the tradition of taking candles to graves at Christmas?

Ask Sisko about ethics, customary culture and life’s dilemmas. If the answer is not satisfactory, you can suggest a better one. Email: hs.sisko@hs.fi or hs.torsti@hs.fi.

Last at one time there was talk of what would be a good way to express to dinner guests that it was time to go home. Closing drink? The last slow? There were a huge number of letters.

Timo Laes: “How about, for example Sibelius Valse Triste? The guests would hardly indulge in the dance of death to the beat of that beautiful waltz. Maybe they would realize the limitations of life and the importance of their own sleep. ”

Tapani Tuominen: “There is a fun way to use it in France. When the hosts subtly want to tell you that it’s time for guests to leave, orange juice is served to everyone. ”

Former reader: “When I traveled in the Balkans in my youth, I got to know the local way: in the wee hours, the hostess cooked medium-strength Turkish coffees,‘ sikter Kafa ’or‘ departure coffees ’without asking. Pieces of luk-marmalade may sometimes be offered with coffee, so that the taste of the visit will remain in your mouth. ”

Juhani Koskinen: “Harald Hirmuinen once said to his guests: We are going to sleep now, but don’t care about us. Kälyni once asked me at the age of 10 late at night, ‘When would the guests be home if they left now?’ ”

We have spent years of Christmas Eve at home with our children and their families. We enjoy eating, sharing gifts and playing board games. Afterwards, I have been disappointed that our grandchildren do not remember us as grandparents with a gift. I don’t know what to do. Or is it childish and petty to expect reciprocity from family members?

Oh, it’s not petty but human! Maybe you can give yourself permission for this feeling by pondering what you really need. You’re hardly dreaming of extra material that your grandchildren won’t make sense to buy for you. You say you specifically want to be remembered, that is, to be seen. At least I sympathize with your wish!

I think this dilemma can be downright related to how important you are in your family. Grandparents often play such a central role in the lives of both their children and grandchildren that it can become a matter of course. Certain roles in families easily fall into place. Most of us somehow regress to become children in the company of family members. And once grandma’s little baby has been, maybe even a parent shouldn’t think that roles could change or change – even grandparents can hope for gifts and care.

It may also be that parents focus on their children at Christmas and don’t want to tell them that Grandma could be happy with a card they’ve drawn, for example.

However, it is natural and reasonable to hope for recognition. In addition, the eldest of the family tends to be respected. Therefore, I think Grandma should be remembered where other family members are, if gifts are given once.

I think you could express a subtle wish, it touches you. Could you suggest to the children, in consultation with their parents, that it would be wonderful sometimes to see, for example, the crafts they made at school and would be proud to have one on your shelf? Or what if you suggested to your adult kids next Christmas that everyone would bring one gift to one relative so everyone would get a package? In addition, the buck can, of course, bring something “extra” to young children.

Where has the tradition of taking candles to graves at Christmas, especially on Christmas Eve, come from?

The lighting of torches during the darkest time of the year has a long tradition. Even before Christmas began, we lit a fire. At that time, however, it was a matter of appeasing the spirits of the deceased. When Christmas passed the kekri as the most popular holiday of the rest of the year in the first half of the 20th century, some of the kekri traditions merged into the Christmas celebration. The current burial candles are associated with the remembrance of the deceased. The custom intensified with the celebration of Christmas and became established no later than the Winter War, when candles began to be taken to the graves of both heroic corpses and relatives.

Sanna Marin met the new Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, in Helsinki. Andersson appeared as a recent prime minister on a Skavlan talk show, in which he said he often misses the official car before the goal to meet the day’s steps. Marin is known to have spent his free time in a nightclub. Is exercise on the dance floor comparable to brisk walking in the open air?

Yes, it is suitable to compare these! Dancing is more effective than a variety of exercises and even outdoor activities. Dancing while consuming four hundred calories per hour, brisk walking will turn about three hundred calories.

Otherwise, the comparison is a bit difficult: it depends on what you like and what you want to emphasize. In a nightclub, many people should enjoy a beer or other drink, so celebrating dancing is not very good for losing weight. On the other hand, dancing in an enthusiastic crowd is often much more fun than an effective walk from an official car to the office. Maybe we can get both!

Winged by these words, I would like to wish you, dear readers, a very Merry Christmas.