Usko Siskoa | Is the sanding seed sown on the streets being dumped in the landfill in the spring or can it be recycled?

What prevents those profiled as opponents of racism from tackling the ills of multiculturalism? Shouldn’t the prevention of racism seek to highlight the shortcomings of multiculturalism and address them first?

– Ana

Let’s get going by specifying what those two things mean.

Combating racism is demanding equality. The Equality Act already prohibits discrimination based on origin, nationality, language or religion. Anti-racism is an active activity aimed at reducing ethnic discrimination and prejudice.

Opponents of racism oppose structural inequality due to ethnicity, religion or color, which is reflected, for example, in the fact that it is difficult for a foreign-name person to find employment in Finland or young second-generation immigrants are not encouraged to go further, even if they show the potential to do so. In addition, racism is a constant barking and threat of violence for many, which is opposed in anti-racism.

The disadvantages of multiculturalism are more difficult to define. These include the side effects of structural racism mentioned above. Studies show that deprivation accumulates: When you can’t get a job, you also fall out of health care. Financial difficulties cause stress, shame, insecurity, and problems in relationships, and can lead to mental health problems. Those who experience racism are therefore already at a disadvantage in society.

One might think that other disadvantages of multiculturalism would be the so-called clashes in society: the difficulty of those who have moved elsewhere to integrate and adapt. I assume you are referring to these in your question.

Well, which one should be fixed first? Racism or “the disadvantages of multiculturalism”? Things are linked: when inequality is tackled, adaptation also becomes easier.

Studies on the subject repeatedly emphasize the consultation and involvement of ethnic minorities in matters concerning them. The more openly different groups are included in society, the less members of ethnic minorities commit crimes or become victims of crime.

Multiculturalism is still seen as a problem in principle, although in multicultural families, for example, it is not necessarily the case that two cultures form a conflict in principle. On the contrary, the thing is seen as wealth.

Parah’s Sister, I visited Vilnius at Easter, where the locals rushed to the church every day with small wooden baskets in their hands. The baskets were covered with a cloth, so I couldn’t see their contents. This happened on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday. What do these wicker baskets contain? Is it a Catholic, Baltic or Lithuanian way? My curiosity will not leave me alone!

– Otherwise Trulli only

University teacher of the Lithuanian language at the University of Helsinki Aurelija Kaškelevičienė according to the baskets are likely to have painted eggs, bread and salt. According to a Catholic custom from Poland, food is taken to church to be blessed before the Easter Sunday meal. In Lithuania, the practice is most popular with the country’s largest minority, the Poles, but it is not uncommon among Lithuanians as well.

I wonder where the sandblasting sown on the city streets ends up after it is cleaned up. Terrible work first to spread the substance everywhere. Is the crushed stone recycled or does it end up in a single-use landfill?

– Petka

Stara’s environmental engineer Markku Nevalainen says that sanding sand collected from the city streets can be divided into three groups depending on the collection method and the properties of the soil material.

First, there is coarse chippings that do not contain municipal waste such as canister papers and cigarette butts, but the material is visually clean. Then there’s the waste rubble that contains all sorts of rubbish from plastics to metals. The third group consists of material collected by a suction truck that is rich in organic matter, such as leaves and grass, making the material a fine-grained sludge.

Samples of clean, coarse aggregate are taken for laboratory use. Potential contaminants are examined from the crumb. If the results fall below the so-called threshold, the chippings can be reused. As the material already has technical construction properties, it can be used, for example, in the city’s own infrastructure construction projects, such as trench fillings and other road and street structures. Utilization in recent years has included noise barriers and the peak of Vuosaari.

Waste and sludge material is not suitable for recovery. It is transported in the metropolitan area to the designated reception points. If the soil contains, for example, heavy metals or petroleum hydrocarbons, it will be taken to reception facilities authorized to receive contaminated land.

Various sandblasting methods have also been tried, but have not yet proven to work.