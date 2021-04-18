A new method for treating enlarged prostate with water vapor in minutes and with a minimal surgical intervention … provided by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for patients suffering from symptoms of urinary retention and blockage. BPH – a common condition caused by aging – its causes are unknown, but half of men by the age of 60 develop an enlarged prostate, and this percentage reaches 90 percent by the time they reach the age of 85. The use of steam as a treatment for BPH symptoms is very beneficial, especially for elderly patients and the sick. Those at high health risks and patients whose health may be adversely affected by open surgery. This treatment is also preferred for patients who choose to stop taking medications that treat BPH. The urology team at the hospital’s Institute of Surgical Subspecialties has succeeded in treating more than 12 patients, with this new treatment, and more cases are scheduled to be treated in the coming months. Dr Ayman Moussa, Associate Specialist at the Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “This treatment is fast and effective as it uses the power of water to treat a very common health problem faced by elderly people all over the world. This is a simple surgical procedure in which doctors use a radiofrequency generator to heat up A certain amount of water outside the body is converted into steam, then this heat energy is passed through a needle to the prostate to target the clogged tissues. This may take between nine seconds to three minutes to complete the treatment, depending on the size of the enlarged part of the prostate. Dr. Moussa said: “All cells in our bodies contain water, so we do not harm the cells in any way in this way and we do not affect the rest of the body parts during the operation. Other methods of treating prostate enlargement include minimally invasive surgeries that use high currents.” Energy and laser technology, although these methods are effective, are not always the most appropriate method for elderly patients.