The Community Development Authority in Dubai warned against preoccupation with using the phone while sitting with senior citizens and talking to them because it offends their feelings, which may affect their mental health in the long term, as part of a number of advice that I directed to family and community members with the aim of ensuring dealing with the elderly in the manner optimal and most effective.

In warning of the harm from using the phone during conversations with senior citizens, the authority relied on facts mentioned in a number of scientific reports that proved that despite the many and important benefits of the mobile phone and its advanced systems that contributed to increasing the rate of communication between loved ones and friends, its use is only at certain times. It can damage relationships, and cause hurt feelings for important people in our lives. These reports indicate that preoccupation with the phone while talking to others, while explaining their feelings or problems, or simply telling a joke or a story, hurts their feelings because it makes them feel that they are not appreciated and that their conversation does not receive attention. According to these reports, using the phone and constantly browsing it while meeting friends or talking to parents is a behavior that is interpreted as a kind of ignoring them, even if it is unintentional. The elderly feel resentful when they are ignored while they talk, and they find that being busy on the phone while sitting with them shows a kind of boredom and unwillingness to listen to them and spend time with them, which makes them sad and is one of the reasons for the deterioration of their mental health.

The advice provided by the authority through its electronic channels on how to take care of senior citizens and ensure not to hurt their feelings, commitment to give them enough time required to take care of them on a regular basis, as well as the need to express love to them and show human feelings towards them and compassion for them, in addition to ensuring to visit them constantly and not to interrupt them and hesitate. Visit their homes regularly, taking into account showing interest and attraction to their conversation and opinions during their visit by listening to them and focusing with them and not being busy using the phone during their conversation.

According to Jenavi Brown, a lecturer in psychology at Northumbria University in Britain, the more phones are used during meetings and gatherings with friends, the less time we spend with them talking and communicating. And she said in a scientific research published in the journal Emerging Adulthood, in which she revealed the results of a study she conducted that all participants mentioned that their communication and conversation with friends is damaged when they use their phones, regardless of the strength of this friendship.

The elderly in the UAE, who were honored by being called “senior citizens, male and female”, enjoy great appreciation and respect and great interest by the authorities concerned with providing care for the most vulnerable groups, which is reflected in a number of positive results, including the increase in the number of centenarians year after year as a result. The elderly have access to medical care in accordance with the best international practices in the field of geriatrics.

The Community Development Authority in Dubai provides health and psychological home care services to senior citizens who cannot go to clinics and hospital for periodic follow-up and treatment. The authority worked to develop the competence of those who take care of senior citizens at home and qualify them to follow the best method in dealing with senior citizens, by training, educating and guiding them on how to spend the free time of senior citizens and the type of activities that can be applied in a way that is commensurate with their situation and how to make the environment around them safe and secure in addition to Refer to the guidelines for exercise that are appropriate for the elderly’s healthy posture.

The statistical data revealed by the authority at the end of last year, and which was published exclusively by Emirates Today, showed that the rate of increase in the number of centenarians amounted to 119% between the years 2020 and 2022. The figures stated that about 57 elderly people registered in the Community Development Authority system in Dubai are centenarians, that is, those over the age of 100, compared to 26 centenarians, according to the 2020 statistics, that they were born in the year 1920. The data indicated that among these centenarians, 48 ​​citizens And that about 43% of these centenarians live in stable health conditions and do not need intensive or specialized home care.