The technicians from the Cartagena City Council are working to launch the first three public toilets on the streets of the city this weekend. Yesterday, the Department of Tourism, Commerce, Health and Consumption almost completed the assembly work on the new facilities, located next to the taxi rank in Plaza de España, in Plaza Cuartel del Rey with Calle Real and in the corner of San Juan and Ángel Bruna streets.

The new public toilets will have a price of 0.50 euros –through the use of a single currency, with no possibility of change– and a usage time of fifteen minutes. After use, the booth closes and begins its self-cleaning process with a combination of water and a pressurized disinfectant.

In addition to these three, the City Council intends to install another two in the Plaza de San Francisco and next to the tourist office of the Alfonso XII Pier. In these two cases, authorization has been requested from the General Directorate of Historical Heritage of the Autonomous Community since they are located in the areas of cultural interest assets (BIC) of the Casa Maestre and the Wall of Carlos III. In later phases, the installation of another twelve public toilets in other places in the city center is planned, although it will depend on what the new government team that wins the elections on the 28th decides.

The deputy mayor, Manuel Padín, from whom this initiative stems, has recalled on different occasions that the objective is to improve the service that Cartagena offers as a tourist city, since until now it is the hoteliers who are forced to cede their bathrooms to people passing through who only use the toilet without eating on the premises.