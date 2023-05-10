The distraction accident is usually due to a rear-end collision, on the highway and during the weekend. Long straights and traffic lights are the points where drivers suffer the most carelessness. Using the mobile phone at the wheel or the so-called “voyeur effect” are some of the causes of these accidents, although speeding for not respecting the limits aggravates the consequences and the number of deaths on the road. Since 2019, fines for speeding have increased by 26%.

In 2021, 1 in 3 accidents with deaths in Spain were caused by distractions, reaching figures in the last decade of 238,000 accidents with victims, more than 30,000 seriously injured and 6,200 deaths.

On the other hand, although the number of accidents due to distractions has been significantly reduced between 2012 and 2021, its lethality has risen by 52% to reach 2.4 deaths for every 100 victims.

Despite the progress achieved in road safety, there is still a long way to go in terms of awareness: 21 million Spanish drivers (76%) admit that they are distracted while driving and 1.5 million (5.4%) admit to suffering from these mistakes “almost always”.

These are some of the conclusions of the study «Life in a second. Distractions and accidents on Spanish roads (2012-2021)”, prepared by Direct Line Foundation in collaboration with Centro Zaragoza based on the accident rate analysis of data from the DGT ARENA database (2012-2021) and the results of 1,700 surveys carried out throughout the national geography.

Distractions reduce alertness while driving and significantly increase the risk of having an accident. For example, and according to the DGTthe use of the mobile phone behind the wheel multiplies the risk of having an accident by 4, and sending a WhatsApp increases that risk by 23. According to the data collected by Traffic in the crowded reports, 31% of accidents due to distraction are caused by driving abstracted, followed by tiredness (30%), looking at the environment (13%) and interacting with the passengers of the vehicle (10%).

However, the great concern in terms of distractions behind the wheel is the use of mobile phones, but the difficulty in collecting it in the reports greatly limits its weight in the statistics. The figures speak for themselves: more than 13 million motorists (48%) admit to using it regularly while driving, and 600,000 admit to being “addicted”.

distractions map



Direct Line Foundation







Distraction accidents usually occur on interurban roads (60%), on weekends (37%) and from rear-end collisions (27%). The driver in the accident is usually an adult man who gets confused, especially on long straight lines and at traffic lights.

Asked about the main reasons for distractions regardless of having suffered an accident or not, Spanish drivers acknowledge that they tend to fall into the “voyeur effect” of other accidents (80%), manipulate the integrated GPS or on the mobile while it is running (50% ) and read WhatsApp messages (35%). Even more than 10% of them admit to being mistaken at the wheel for recording themselves with their mobile phones and interacting on RRSS while driving.

By autonomous community, drivers from the Canary Islands, Murcia and Castilla y León are the ones who say they are distracted the most while driving, while those from Aragón, Extremadura and Catalonia are the ones who do so the least.

Distractions behind the wheel are behaviors that entail economic sanctions and withdrawal of points from the driving license, depending on their severity. Thus, for a year and as a result of the latest reform of the Traffic Law, using a mobile phone while driving entails a fine of 200 euros and the withdrawal of 6 points.