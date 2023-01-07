The Eastern Region Police and the Fujairah Police General Headquarters used the feature of alerts via phones to warn road users from entering the areas where the valleys flow, in order to preserve their safety.

The Eastern Region Police also temporarily closed main and secondary roads in the city of Khorfakkan, due to the prevailing weather conditions, and the flow of valleys to the residential area of ​​Al-Haray, the road to the cloud rest and the Al-Rabi tower.

Yesterday, rains, ranging from heavy to medium, fell on the cities of the eastern coast and the Emirate of Fujairah.

The competent authorities confronted the depression, which the region is going through, through emergency teams, machinery and equipment.

The Fujairah and Al Sharqiya police patrols were distributed extensively on the coasts of the Emirate of Fujairah, the eastern coast, and the valleys flowing areas. It called on drivers to take caution while driving, to stay away from valley streams, and to avoid going to the sea and water gathering places, for their safety.

For its part, the municipality of Khorfakkan closed the parks of Shis and Aisha Daoud until the weather conditions stabilize.

The head of the Municipal Affairs Department in the Eastern Region, Dr. Sulaiman Sarhan Al Zaabi, confirmed the treatment of water bodies in the cities of Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al-Hisn with machinery and equipment, stressing the distribution of emergency teams to the regions in a thoughtful manner, and taking measures that contributed to the drainage of rain water by opening the streams of the valleys to flow into the sea. Directly, which reduced the effects of the weather in the region.

He referred to preparing for the depression through intensive coordination meetings, in which a number of decisions were taken to solve the problem of rainwater gathering in roads and residential areas.

The procedures included backfilling the low areas in the cities of Khor Fakkan and Kalba, which used to cause the accumulation of large amounts of rainwater, in addition to opening the mouths of the valleys in advance to facilitate the flow of water through the streams of the valleys directly to the sea, which worked to reduce the rainwater gatherings in the residential, industrial and commercial areas.

He emphasized coordination with the Eastern Region Police, Planning and Survey Departments, Initiative Authority and Roads and Transport Authority, and drawing up plans to confront any air emergency to prevent any problems arising from heavy rains.

He noted the increase in the readiness of the emergency teams to work around the clock, and to deal with reports very quickly, through 12 hotlines, designated to deal with public reports in the municipality of Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Maliha, Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn, and their readiness to move immediately with mechanisms and pumps to suction rainwater, and deal with any report related to it. to municipalities.

He also noted the allocation of field teams roaming the roads, in order to identify any emergency and deal with it immediately.