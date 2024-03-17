The mysterious dark matter could be detected using highly sensitive sensors, say Darmstadt physicists. The measuring devices they want to build have to be very large.

Light in the dark: Stars and galaxies illuminate the universe – but matter apparently also exists in the black spaces. Image: AFP

Dhe essence is invisible to the eyes: this also applies to the universe. It consists of around 80 percent dark matter, the nature of which is still a mystery to science. Researchers at TU Darmstadt are involved in a new attempt to track down the mysterious substance that only makes itself felt through its gravity.

The physicists want to take advantage of this: With so-called quantum sensors, they believe, dark matter could be detected indirectly. Such sensors would consist of clouds containing tens of thousands of atoms that combine to form a kind of superatom. Interference fringes form between two superatoms and are very sensitive to weak forces such as gravity. Dark matter could interact with the quarks in the atomic nuclei, influencing the energy structure of the superatom and thus indirectly influencing the interference pattern.

However, both superatoms would have to be spatially and temporally generated as far apart as possible and can also be manipulated with the same laser beam. This made it possible to identify local differences in the distribution of dark matter. The research team is therefore initially planning quantum detectors with a length of 100 meters. Later, the distance could be increased to up to one kilometer.