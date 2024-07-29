A grey veil has settled around the branch of the oak tree at a height of four metres. It grows in front of the office of the Berlin company Baum-Büttner, a specialist tree care company. Master gardener Christoph Schlobach knows this veil up close from his work. “Those are oak processionary caterpillars!” says the two-metre-tall man. The infestation was reported to the relevant authority and the pests must be removed. Since the tree is not on private property but on the sidewalk, the public sector is paying.