A study conducted by a researcher at Khalifa University of Science and Technology has revealed the possibility of using nanoparticles to treat cancer cells. The university confirmed that nanoparticles have become the mainstay of modern cancer treatment, given that they overcome the challenges imposed by traditional treatments.

In detail, a team of science researchers from around the world, led by Dr. Lucia Gemma DeLojo from Khalifa University, investigated the possibility of using a two-dimensional material, the nanomaterial “MXene”, which is characterized by its small size and fluorescent properties, to become the ideal material for tracking and studying its distribution in tumors. The researchers used the spatial transcription technique, an advanced technique that combines histology and genetic sequencing, with the aim of mapping the activity of genes and cellular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.

By injecting the MXene into breast cancer tumors in mice, the research team was able to track the mechanism of distribution of these nanoparticles within the tumor and also influence the interactions of different groups of cells. The research highlighted the extent of the ability of MXene to treat cancer through its interaction with immune cells and tumor microenvironments. Their research was published in the scientific journal “Nano Today”, which is concerned with nanomaterials and is ranked in the list of the top 1% of scientific journals in the world.

The research detected a significant tumor-suppressing effect in areas where the “mixin” points accumulated in high proportions, as these areas showed a decrease in tumor cell proliferation, and an increase in the death of damaged and unnecessary cells in an organized and smooth manner without causing inflammation and damage to the surrounding tissues. The analysis of gene activity also indicated a significant decrease in the activity of pathways that contribute to cell survival, a process associated with the spread of cancer.

The research also showed that there were genetic features in areas with low accumulation of MX, which means that the cellular and molecular environment in these areas was favorable for tumor growth and survival rather than eliminating it, which highlights the importance of ensuring the appropriate distribution of nanoparticles within the tumor, to achieve the desired therapeutic effect to inhibit tumor growth.