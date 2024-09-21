G42, a company specializing in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, announced yesterday its partnership with NVIDIA, with the aim of enhancing climate technology, by focusing on developing artificial intelligence solutions, aimed at significantly improving weather forecasts worldwide.

The collaboration is based on the NVIDIA Earth-2 platform, an open platform that accelerates access to climate and weather forecasts, using high-resolution simulation mediation enhanced by artificial intelligence.

In the first phase of their collaboration, G42 and NVIDIA are focusing on developing a weather forecast model with a square kilometer resolution to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting. The initiative’s key components include establishing a new operations center and a technical climate lab in Abu Dhabi, which will be a dedicated research and development center, reinforcing the two companies’ commitment to environmental sustainability.

The center enhances efforts to develop customized climate and weather solutions, leveraging more than 100 petabytes of geological data.

The collaboration also focuses on building an integrated framework to integrate improved weather forecasting capabilities, with comprehensive data backed by metrics and insights, supporting organizations around the world in achieving their sustainability goals, through environmental strategies informed by accurate data and information.

By combining G42’s AI expertise with NVIDIA’s computing power, this collaboration is revolutionizing climate solutions that combine scientific precision with real-life practicality, creating meaningful change across industries and ecosystems.