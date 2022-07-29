Smartphones and tablets are objects that have been accompanying our days for decades. However, this article will focus on the Android world, as it is the most commonly used one.

If one day the internet is missing, know that your Android devices can be useful even offline.

After all, it is also right to reuse your objects if they still have a sense of existing.

It goes without saying that there have been articles on this issue written by the dozen. Unfortunately, many of these functions need to be had installed first, such as offline games or even just offline maps.

I’ll try to focus the article more on the factor practical than on the sector creative. This is because for some emergency these technological objects, even if not connected to the network, can always be useful in one way or another.

So I’ll start with the most banal and entertainment-based ideas, up to a little more complex ideas.

Android smartphones and tablets: preliminary steps for applying ideas offline

But before starting with this guide, make sure you have the programs (or video games) you need.

Trivially, even offline maps must first be downloaded to be used later, for this reason there are some small programs OsmAnd and Organic Maps. Without the downloaded maps of these programs, you will not be able to use your smartphone (or your tablet) offline as a GPS navigator.

Similarly, some applications may not be able to download them as APK or on the PlayStore: make sure you have stored somewhere (an SD card, a USB key, a computer, etc.) the APKs of offline programs that you may need, they will be essential for a possible backup.

1. Use your smartphone or tablet as a calculator

If you are unfamiliar with calculating in mind, or the calculations you have to do are too complex, use your smartphone (or tablet) as calculator, it can be one of the ways you can use your device when you have to do a series of calculations (example: check your finances).

A very trivial way to use a phone (or tablet offline), but remember that the calculator function exists on the smartphone regardless of the connection: it is pre-installed.

2. Use your smartphone (or tablet) as a classic FM radio or to be amateur radio

Not everyone knows that the smartphone (and with it the tablet) has this function: the FM radio. Usually almost all models have this function after the use of headphones or special antennas that will still go to the headphone jack.

For example, if you are looking for traffic information, news, weather and you don’t have the network availableusing your phone as an FM radio can be a great way to make up for this!

Otherwise, after possessing the SDR adapter for smartphones it is possible to transform your device into what is commonly called “cabin”, what accessible via applications like SDR touch.

3. Smartphones and tablets as a stereo or as a cinema

If you have some MP3 saved on some external device (USB stick, SD card, etc.), your device can become a great way to listen to music in addition to the FM radio, you can play MP3 tracks even with pre-installed programs on Android devices.

Similarly you can watch yourself on your Android device movies and TV series, however videos saved on some external media for safety.

4. Video games that work offline

After installation, of course, your smartphone can run a series of not indifferent video games. From the old glories of Commodore 64 with emulation, up to more recent titles.

Here there is something to indulge in. There would be an article on the video games section in this specific case, it should be analyzed separately but this is not the place. You just need to know that there is something for everyone.

5. Smartphone and tablet as a camera

The camera is integrated well or badly in all smartphones and tablets (Android and not). You can take pictures, and save them via cable on your computer, or on an SD card, here there is not much to say about it.

6. Offline video surveillance

Similarly to as seen in the article on how to do online video surveillance, you can place somewhere (while you are away for example) a phone or a tablet while recording and see what happened in the meantime (if perhaps a cat has entered, or worse a thief).

7. Intercom, Walkie-talkie

After installing the application Intercom for Android you can use Bluetooth technology, in the absence of the Wi-Fi signal, for create a real intercom network at home.

Let’s say you have an elderly person at home, this can be very useful in an emergency.

The walkie talkie speech already changes: here it will depend a lot on the environment and the powers of the various devices connected with Bluetooth, as well as on the power of the latter.

8. Smartphones and tablets as… Baby monitors

Believe it or not, you can do this too. Exist different applications that allow you to use two smartphones connected to each other as a “wireless phone”, as well as a “wireless camera”.

In case the internet fails, but the current continues to exist, this thing could be very useful.

9. Offline navigator

It seems centuries ago that we used the Tom-Tom to move to places we did not know, yet using software OsmAnd and Organic Mapsafter having downloaded the offline maps, you can use your smartphone or tablet, just like those longtime Tom-Toms, since the GPS signal will still be able to settle even without internet.

10. Tablet or smartphone like… television?

There are adapters on the market that allow you to act as an antenna for television. On the various online stores you can find various adapters (especially USB Type-C) to ensure that, after installing the application, you can watch television wherever you are.

12. Sound recorder

As in the case of the FM radio and the built-in music player, it should be remembered that also the sound recorder via microphone is a pre-installed Android application.

13. Smartphone and tablet as… emergency telephone?

Many forget that it is Smartphone (and Tablet very often) Android they are also telephones. This means that even without a SIM card inside you can still call the various emergency numbers such as the ambulance, the carabinieri or the police, without any problem!

14. Read books on your Android smartphone (or tablet)

Well, after having saved them on your device (or on external physical support), you can read entire texts on your smartphone (or tablet), without needing a connection.

15. Rudimentary seismograph

Believe it or not, you can even make a sort of seismograph, or it would be better to say vibration detector.

After installing the application Vibrometer-seismograph is in fact it is possible to have a rudimentary but perfectly functional seismograph on your bedside table.

If you are an earthquake enthusiast, or simply you live in a seismic area, this can be a very special and useful idea that will certainly be for you!

16. Smartphone as a flashlight

The same light that usually flashes for the camera, trivially it can also become a flashlight: very useful if, and when, you find yourself in the dark.

17. Notepad for notes

Usually more or less all smartphones (and tablets) have an electronic notepad (or some similar application): I don’t think this needs much introduction either.

In conclusion

These are just some possible ideas of offline use of Smartphones and tablets on Android environment, there are probably many other uses that are not mentioned or even remotely thought of in the article!

It is very curious to note that this technology, of which we are often really addicted.

Very often we know very little, or rather, we know well or badly of the existence of many of these features, but for one reason or another they end up in oblivion.