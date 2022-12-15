Artificial intelligence has made its way to the future very conveniently and the future belongs to it. As per the experts, robots may take over the world for major deeds in the coming years. Artificial intelligence has a lot of benefits however, there are some disadvantages of it too particularly when it is to translation. It is important to understand the benefits and disadvantages of using AI for accomplishing the task of translation. AI translation is often quick but fails to deliver accurate and precise results.

Here are a few of the main advantages and disadvantages of using AI for translation.

AI works faster

We all know and understand the fact that AI translation is way faster as compared to human translators. A robot can easily process data thousand times faster than a human can. Artificial intelligence can translate a single sentence into more than one language at a single time just on the basis of its software which is integrated into the translation. Many times companies look for online translators and take help from AI when they have to translate a huge volume of translation and when they have to cater to quantity as compared to quality. In such cases, robots can play a vital role to accomplish huge translation tasks.

AI cannot interpret the subtext

It is really tough to read between the lines even for human translators. This is even more complex for AI to read the subtext and hence comes up as one of the major downsides of it. The robots have a hard time processing the subtext. If you are looking to translate content that is more like conversational content between two people or it is about a movie or video, also if people are being sarcastic to each other and you get to translate all this content with the help of artificial intelligence, it gets problematic. The same goes for humorous, funny comments and puns including any content which is not direct communication.

It is also important to take note that there are some languages that have more data in the translation software as compared to other languages and the software understands at times but it is not the same for every language. For instance, if you require AI’s help for Bengali translation services, you will rather like to hire human translators. As AI is a program eventually and it can not process more than it is told and designed to do.

AI doesn’t get tired

Moving toward the next advantage of artificial intelligence, it does not get tired of human translators. So it has an edge over human translators for this reason. You can take as much work from the online translators where AI is leading and it won’t tire or malfunction. It can offer great benefits in terms of translation where you have to translate massive text. AI can go as far as you want however this idea doesn’t sit well with human translators. They have their attention span for particular times and they can not process more than that as they get drained and feel exhausted after mental exercises. On the contrary, AI can stay on for hours and days and doesn’t need any rest.

Simple in use

It is going to be one of the greatest strengths of AI that it is simple and easy to use. The user simply has to press a few buttons and it is a matter of a few clicks and you can get translation in multiple languages. There are translation apps available too which work on iPhone and Android phones. There are different software used for the process and the developers also have to go for software translation services. Translation apps are available for different operating systems and apps are also getting translated when need to cater to different target audiences. The translation for apps is also carried out as a part of globalization. AI has made it easier for people, businesses, and developers to communicate and make an impact on the global level with smooth and seamless ways of communication and interaction.

The world has become a global village and you can access anything from any region of the world with a few clicks, thanks to AI.

Human touch is inevitable

AI though can carry out operations as per the demands and requirements put by the developers and operators. these operations can not be completed without human touch. A robot or a program regardless of massive power and integration of heavy software can not possess the quality of cognitive thinking. It only lies with the human. They can analyze, review and edit the text as per the context and flow of the translation. Whereas AI can barely get the context or differentiate between right and wrong, also they can not get the subtext or underlining meanings of human communication. It has finite power and can not think or decide on its own and would always need a human touch to work and process. So human touch is vital and the translation process can not be edited, reviewed, and finalized without the intervention of human translators.

Moreover, the developers and experts have to put in particular information based on which AI works and processes. There are thousands of languages that are spoken in the world, however, not all of these are available in the databases of translation apps and software. For instance, if you require translation for the Sinhala language which is an Indo-Aryan language and mostly spoken in Sri Lanka, you might have to look for a translation vendor for a Sinhala translation services as AI can lack in translating some languages.

Final words

Every technology has certain pros and cons. AI is no different. It can translate faster, is easy to use, and doesn’t get tired. However, when it comes to the quality of the translation and review and editing of the translated text, human translators are inevitable and AI can not excel that way.