Study published in Journal of Sleep Research points out that the use of heavy blankets stimulates the production of melatonin, a hormone naturally produced by the body that regulates the circadian cycle, stimulating sleep at the end of the day.

The research claims that weighted blankets have emerged as a potential non-pharmacological intervention to alleviate conditions like insomnia and anxiety, but that until now this has not really been proven through scientific experiments.

“Despite the lack of experimental evidence, these supposed effects are often attributed to a reduced activity of endogenous stress systems and an increase in the release of hormones such as oxytocin and melatonin”, says the study, led by Elisa MS Meth, researcher from the Department of Pharmaceutical Biosciences at the University of Uppsala, Sweden.

+ Insomnia: one in three Brazilians suffers from symptoms of the disorder, shows research

+ Sleeping more on the weekend doesn’t make up for lack of sleep, experts say

+ Unknown, racing thinking disorder causes irritation and insomnia

To test the thesis, the Swedish researchers carried out a laboratory test with 26 healthy participants, 15 men and 11 women, investigating whether the use of a heavy blanket (about 12% of body weight) during sleep resulted in greater concentrations of melatonin and oxytocin compared to a lightweight blanket (about 2.4% of body weight). They also looked at changes in cortisol hormone concentrations (linked to stress), salivary alpha-amylase activity, subjective sleepiness, and sleep duration.

Results

The study found that the use of weighted blankets led to a 32% increase in the concentration of melatonin in the body from the moment people went to bed (at 10 pm) until the moment the lights were turned off for them to sleep (at 23:00), that is, during the period of one hour.

Despite this increase, the researchers state that no other significant differences were found, such as subjective sleepiness and sleep duration. According to them, this is the first study to suggest that using a weighted blanket can result in a more significant release of melatonin at bedtime.

However, they stress the need to remain cautious and investigate whether the effect of stimulating melatonin secretion is observed nightly when using a weighted blanket for weeks to months, as well as whether the increase in melatonin might actually be therapeutically relevant. for cases of insomnia and anxiety.