Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2024 – 17:44

In a statement, Usina Santa Adélia announced that it is offering a reward of up to R$20,000 for information leading to the arrest of people involved in the fires in its sugarcane fields. Reports can be made anonymously through the mill’s communication channels, which have units in the cities of Jaboticabal and Pereira Barreto in São Paulo. “The first report that contributes in a concrete way to the advancement of police, administrative and judicial investigations will receive a reward of up to R$20,000,” the statement detailed.

Usina Santa Adélia stressed the importance of reporting information to protect the environment and the local community. The information will be analyzed by an internal committee of the company, which will assess the usefulness of the reports for the investigations and determine the amount of the reward. The company reiterated that the payment of the reward is conditional on the arrest of those responsible for the criminal acts and says it counts on the support of the community to protect the environment and ensure everyone’s safety.

The Santa Adélia Sugar Mill also expressed its repudiation of the recent fires that have devastated its sugarcane fields and those of its partners and suppliers. In the statement, the company highlighted that such fires, in addition to causing significant damage to the environment and local wildlife, compromise the safety of the community and its firefighters. “These fires, which are not of our making, cause serious damage to the environment, local wildlife, and animals, and compromise the safety of our community and our firefighters,” the mill stated.

In response to the situation, Usina Santa Adélia, in partnership with the Sugarcane and Bioenergy Industry Union (Unica) and the government of São Paulo, is stepping up security measures to identify and capture those responsible for these crimes. The plant’s fire brigades are working to fight the flames and minimize damage. “We are closely monitoring the affected areas and adopting all necessary measures to ensure everyone’s safety,” the company reinforced.