SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian demand for steel in the second half of the year shows signs of stability, despite volatility and uncertainties abroad, Usiminas commercial director Miguel Camejo said on Friday at the steelmaker’s earnings conference.

“We are observing certain stability in consumption and demand in the domestic market”, said the Executive. “It is something positive considering the international scenario and derived from the behavior and resilience of many industrial sectors in Brazil”, he added.

Meanwhile, Usiminas’ CFO, Thiago Rodrigues, said the company’s input cost structure, which includes coal and iron ore, should remain in the third quarter basically the same as in the second quarter, as the company still will roll steel slabs previously purchased from third parties at higher prices.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)