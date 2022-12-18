The steel company Usiminas announced the opening of remote job vacancies for the whole country and face-to-face jobs for Minas Gerais and São Paulo. Among the positions are commercial analyst, production technician and mining operator.

Leader in sales of flat steel in Brazil, the mining company has more than 4,000 employees.

Check available vacancies

Remote Opportunities (all of Brazil)

Commercial Analyst – South Region

Commercial Analyst – Various Locations

On-site vacancies – São Paulo

Production Technician

Production scheduler

Crane Operator

On-site vacancies – Minas Gerais

Mining Operator (PCD)

Equipment Operator

To apply for one of the vacancies, simply access the Usiminas on the LinkedIn job platform🇧🇷

