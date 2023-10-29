Alexander Usik said that his fight with Tyson Fury will take place on December 23

Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik named the exact date of the fight with Briton Tyson Fury. His words lead Top Rank Boxing.

“Yes, December 23rd. I’m ready,” Usyk said. At the same time, the athlete did not specify the location of the fight.

On September 29, ESPN reported that Fury and Usyk signed a contract to fight for the title of absolute world champion. The publication added that the boxing match could take place on December 23, 2023 or January 2024.

Usik has 21 victories in 21 fights. He holds the World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF), International Boxing Organization (IBO) and WBA Super heavyweight championship belts.

Fury has 33 wins, one draw and no losses. He holds the World Boxing Council heavyweight championship belt.