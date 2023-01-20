“A daily information strip to Bruno Vespa who already leads, with an artist’s contract, Porta a Porta risks turning the journalistic analysis of the flagship public service network into a Genre that would end up taking the name and traits of Vespa himself” . With an explicit note, the Usigrai executive (Rai journalists’ union) wanted to stigmatize the question of in-depth information and the now insistent voices that would like Bruno Vespa to lead a new program after the closure of Tg1 at 8pm.

“A Rai that entrusts to a single person the conduct of all the in-depth information analysis of the highest audience bands of a network, gives the impression of having no other choice”, underlines Usigrai, “those who lead the company know instead that among the Rai journalists and journalists there are already the professionals to draw on to diversify the information offer of the public service. On Thursday, an externally contracted information space, starting with the management of the former Sky Ilaria d’Amico, was suspended due to low ratings “.

The note concludes with a warning to top management and a request for a meeting to clarify matters: “We therefore expect Rai top management to evaluate the choices to be made on the information front in full editorial autonomy, in line with the provisions of Service contract and without penalizing, with overlapping schedules, the news of the various networks”.

#Usigrai #attacks #Bruno #Vespa #Genre #meeting #company #immediately