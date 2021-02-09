Brand Studio for Hotel Arakur

Arakur Ushuaia Resort & Spa, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is located in a privileged environment, on a natural balcony 250 meters above sea level. Arakur it is much more than a luxury resort, it is an experience that will leave an indelible mark in the lives of your visitors.

Located within the Cerro Alarkén Nature Reserve, where 100 hectares were destined to the preservation of diverse species of flora and fauna, it offers hiking routes through native and peaty forests with privileged views of the city and the Beagle Channel.

Arakur is not only a luxury hotel, but it promises to live a unique experience in the southernmost city in the world.

Ushuaia, the southernmost city on the planet, also has the longest ski season in South America, starting at the end of June, and ending at the beginning of October.

Located just 25 minutes from Cerro Castor, Arakur presents an ideal proposal to schedule a Skiweek or Miniweek, enjoy winter in Ushuaia and live a unique experience within an incomparable natural setting.

Cerro Castor houses 34 tracks of different levels of difficulty. The snow already falls regularly, tender and of good quality, as well as the temperature remains stable around -5 and 5 C throughout the season.

For ski lovers, the skiweek package It has 7 nights of accommodation and 5 consecutive days of Full Ski with the possibility of taking additional days of accommodation and skiing or activities.

Ushuaia also has the longest ski season in South America, an ideal activity to share with the family.

There is also the Miniweek package, that offers 4 nights of accommodation and 3 consecutive days of Full Ski, which has the possibility of changing one of the ski days, for an excursion of your choice between: Navigation through the Beagle Channel, National Park (half day) or an activity in winter resorts.

All packages have special discounts on accommodation and include: 5 and 3 consecutive days of Full Ski respectively, daily transfers to Cerro Castor (with two pre-established round trip times), passes to the lifts and rental of ski equipment (carving) or Snowboard; as well as discounted transfers to and from the airport, welcome dinner (without drinks) and guided walks through the Cerro Alarkén Natural Reserve. In addition to the regular hotel services such as: breakfast, access to the spa, gym, and pool area.

In addition to the proposal, the hotel offers travelers the possibility of enjoy the Patagonian flavors and gourmet dishes of local and international cuisine like spider crab, fueguino lamb and black hake, in its exclusive restaurant La Cravia.

At Arakur Ushuaia Resort & Spa, visitors can taste Patagonian flavors and unique gourmet dishes.

For those who prefer a moment of relaxation, the Resort has a pool area of ​​200 m2 of water mirrors with a 17-meter sports pool, a swimming pool in & out with infinity edge and underwater music, hydrojets, a children’s pool and two hot tubs on the outdoor deck with panoramic views of the sea and the city.

Those who want to enjoy this experience at the end of the world, Arakur is launching this first presale of the year that will run until March 31, 2021.