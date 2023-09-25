The sporting event of the year in the United States is getting closer, and one of the most anticipated details of the 2024 Super Bowl has just been revealed: who will perform at intermission. The NFL (National Football League) confirmed it this Sunday. Beyond the interest in the American football league final, there is one element that attracts almost more attention: the musical performance that takes place during the half-time break. This year the protagonist was Rihanna, who set the bar very high in her performance—literally, as she performed on platforms meters from the ground—and, in addition, reappeared on stage after seven years away from the spotlight, announcing her pregnancy. The most watched sporting and musical event on television in the world will be held on February 11, 2024, and the American singer Usher will be in charge of entertaining the public during the break. “It is the dream of my life. Finally, I’ll sing at the Super Bowl. “I’m already impatient at the idea of ​​presenting to the world a show like it has never been seen before,” the rap star during the 2000s said in a statement published by the NFL. But beyond his surprise, his presence in This spectacle has left thousands of followers of the event open-mouthed—not all of them in agreement with the choice—since his name was not on the list of possible candidates to perform.

With less than five months until the long-awaited final is held, no details have yet emerged about what is expected in the next Show from the 44-year-old R&B artist. Just next year the singer celebrates 30 years since his debut album – his first album, which bears his own name, Usherwas published in 1994―, and they will celebrate it in style at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Usher recorded five videos with archival footage to announce the performance. In the first of all, Kim Kardashian is in charge of communicating to a young Usher the dream of any world artist; the news of his upcoming arrival at the Super Bowl. He reacts surprised without believing it. It was last October when the billionaire businesswoman, who rose to fame for her reality show family, planned to celebrate her birthday with her sisters and friends in Las Vegas, but a gust of strong winds prevented the plane from landing in Nevada, where the Usher concert was being held. An event recorded in the reality of the Kardashian sisters, Keeping Up with the Kardashianswhich raised alarm bells about a possible relationship between the two.

Kim Kardashian is not the only one who has been chosen for announce the news to the rap star. The dynamic is repeated in four advertising videos with other NFL protagonists, uploaded on the social networks of the next person in charge of the Super Bowl. American football players Deion Sanders, Marshawn Lynch, Odell Beckham and even Usher himself ask their young version to headline the event.

In this Super Bowl 2023, the singer Rihanna paralyzed millions of people during the sporting spectacle, after seven years out of the spotlight. The artist appeared dressed in red and a Spanish brand on top of a platform where she showed millions of people that she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, born last August. Rihanna did not disappoint and became the queen of Show in which she was accompanied by dancers dressed in white. Bitch Better Have My Money It was the first song that started playing.

Throughout its history, the NFL has managed to convince artists of the stature of Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Lady Gaga, Shakira and Jennifer López, among others, to be in the Show Part time. No one was paid to perform at this sporting event. According to Read Huddle Up, the daily newsletter of businessman Joe Pompliano, Rihanna reached a five-year, $250 million deal with Apple and the NFL to sponsor her show. Despite the importance of the event, the invited artists only make profits thanks to sponsorship. The artist from Barbados earned more than 10 million dollars as a production budget.

In 2022, Apple, the computer giant’s subsidiary, ousted Pepsi as the official sponsor of this event. The NFL and Apple have not yet announced the amount of the contract with Usher. The American media estimates the sum of 50 million dollars.