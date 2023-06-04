There is still no clear light in relations between Russia and the United States, and the current state of affairs does not inspire any positive mood. This was stated on June 4 by Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.”

“The light is not visible. You know the state of affairs on the Russian-American track. This does not cause much optimism, ”he said in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin, who published a fragment of the program on his Telegram channel.

A day earlier, Ushakov explained that Russia and the United States from time to time, “but not periodically,” continue to maintain contacts through diplomatic lines and through special channels. In particular, they concern the issue of the exchange of prisoners.

Earlier, on June 2, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the United States is not an enemy for the Russians. In doing so, he announced that the United States had never sought to overthrow the incumbent Russian government.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that relations between the Russian Federation and the United States are now in the phase of a hot war. At the same time, he stated the importance of maintaining contacts with Washington and expressed hope for the restoration of dialogue.

That same month, Russian leader Vladimir Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries were in deep crisis, based on fundamentally different approaches to shaping the modern world order.