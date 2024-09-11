Uses | Why is the behavior of bus drivers so often disgusting? “The same answer comes every time”

Manners|According to the managers of the bus companies, the vast majority of drivers behave well, but there are also cases of problems.

Bus drivers the behavior makes the people of Espoo bitter Anett Rullia. He is the first to highlight the fact that drivers do not pay enough attention to, for example, passengers traveling with small children.

Rull, who lives in Järvenperä, says that he uses the bus almost every day and that he repeatedly encounters misbehaving drivers.

Recently, Rull traveled by bus from family football with his under-three-year-old son. At the home stop, the driver closed the doors while the boy was still getting out. The child got stuck between the doors.

“Fortunately, he was wearing a bicycle helmet. I don’t want to think about what could have happened.”

According to Rulli, you have to be alert all the time on the bus and, for example, you can’t go to the door before the vehicle stops, because many drivers brake suddenly.

Recently, prams almost fell over due to the force of the brakes, says Rull.

“A week earlier, we were at the bus stop with the little gentleman and I waved my hand. The bus just passed us.”

A child The fact that some of the drivers leave too much space between the bus and the stop also annoys those who travel with them, which makes it difficult to get on board with trolleys. According to Rulli’s experience, bus drivers rarely tilt.

“They only start tilting when they see I’m in trouble.”

Rull says that he has sent feedback about the drivers’ actions several times, but nothing seems to change.

“Every time we get the same answer, that we are sorry and we will talk to the driver.”

They are responsible the experiences are certainly familiar to many public transport users. Many people’s image of the behavior of bus drivers is mostly staring and shoving, but of course there are exceptions.

There were plenty of examples when HS gathered experiences from drivers in a quick round of surveys.

Irritation is caused, among other things, by drivers who do not wait for a passenger running to the bus and do not say hello. Some drivers refuse to let you in through the front door on the orange trunk line buses, talk on the phone and slouch so that it’s hard to stay upright.

Why do some drivers behave this way?

Regional manager of Nobina, one of the largest operators in the capital region Mårten Winqvist does not comment on individual cases. It is clear to him that drivers must not behave inappropriately.

“If we’re talking about sudden braking, for example, it might also be caused by other factors in traffic. However, there are quite a lot of other motorists who make sudden movements.”

“ “In the worst case, we end up with the fact that the profession might not be the right one.”

According to Winqvist, Nobina receives about a thousand feedbacks a month. Roughly half of the amount goes to drivers. Just under twenty percent of the feedback is positive and the rest are critical.

However, a large number of drivers work as they should, says Winqvist.

“Then, of course, there are those with whom customer service needs to be improved. In the worst case, we end up with the fact that the profession might not be the right one.”

The greater part According to Winqvist, Nobina’s drivers get behind the wheel from adult training courses where drivers are familiarized with customer service tasks for several months.

When the course has been completed and the drivers start working as operators, Nobina organizes its own basic training that lasts about a week.

It includes theory and practical training in traffic with a coach and mentor driver.

Nobina’s representatives also monitor the drivers’ activities with spot checks, for example at terminals and end stops, says Winqvist.

“This kind of activity is aimed at being rooted out.”

Improper Pohjolan Liikenne, another large operator, does not allow drivers to use it.

The highlighted examples of the drivers’ behavior contradict the company’s values ​​and guidelines, says the transport director Jetta Leino.

“The drivers are not allowed under any circumstances [käyttäytyä näin]. If a passenger has had such an unpleasant experience, one can only regret.”

Leino can’t guess the reason for the drivers’ behavior. According to him, Pohjolan Liikenne provides extensive customer service training to its drivers, in addition to which customer service skills are reinforced.

“The job of a bus driver is a service profession.”

Leino says that most of the drivers work well and, considering the number of trips, negative feedback on the drivers’ performance is quite low.