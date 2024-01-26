Uses | “Suppressors” sometimes make Jasmine Revo's movement unbearable: “Degrading”

Jasmine Repo doesn't like to arrive too early for meetings, because people think she's stuck if she waits.

“I dont wantthat someone pushes my wheelchair.”

Having moved around in a wheelchair for the last 13 years Jasmine Revon the wish sounds simple, but still it doesn't always come true.

Repo is a para athlete and city councilor from Jyväskylä. He became paralyzed from the waist down at the age of 18 in a car accident and has been using a wheelchair to get around ever since.

At the end of last year, he shared on his Instagram account situations where an unknown person has grabbed his wheelchair despite the ban.

For example, a person who came across a few occasions during the cruise felt obliged to help, even though Revo had no problem moving through the flat corridors of the ship.

“He said he had to push me and grabbed my chair. It was not a request but an order. It pissed me off that he didn't believe me when I said I didn't need help.”

According to Jasmine Revo, it is especially important to listen to the answer if you offer help to someone who uses an assistive device.

In autumn Repo was waiting for the train at the platform when a person came to offer him his help. Repo refused. After getting on the train, he was reeling in his seat when the same person suddenly grabbed the wheelchair.

“I was startled when they suddenly touch and change the direction of the chair. When you grab the chair, it stops the momentum and pulls you back.”

Under no circumstances should you grab a wheelchair without guessing and without permission. In the worst case, the person sitting in the chair may fall, as he may have trouble maintaining balance anyway, Repo points out.

“It would be the same if a walking person was suddenly tapped on the shoulder and the helper said I have to carry you now, even though you didn't ask for help. Then the freedom to decide on the route and movement is taken away.”

“ “People are a bit panicked that I need help, even though I'm just calmly waiting for the train, like them.”

Fortunately similar situations do not happen very often, says Repo. Most of it happens in the nightlife and at festivals, when there are a lot of intoxicated people around.

“When drunk, people grab the chair very easily and get on the skin. Fortunately, it's not quite everyday.”

Jasmine Repo would like to see more people using assistive devices at different levels of decision-making. He himself is a Jyväskylä city councilor.

Instead, more often Revo will be offered help if he happens to stop for a while, for example waiting for a friend or the train. Others think he's stuck.

That's why he avoids being in places too early and keeps moving.

“I understand why they're offering me help and I think it's polite, but it's also a little bothersome. People are a little panicked that I need help, even though I'm just calmly waiting for the train, like them.”

Principally people believe when Repo says they can do without help. Sometimes, however, people start arguing against him. It's okay, I'll push, they say.

“It underestimates the user of the aid and thinks that he does not know his own limits. It feels the worst when I'm not believed.”

Repo says he will ask for help himself if he needs it. Often he already has a friend with him in a place where he might not be able to manage alone.

He believes that the push for help stems partly from ignorance. Media and entertainment have become accustomed to portraying users of assistive devices as severely ill, helpless and without the will to live. It gets people used to thinking that people who use assistive devices are not independent or capable, Repo reflects.

“There is a built-in idea that the non-disabled is better and more capable than the disabled. It may not be intentional. In a way, offering help is kind, but sometimes also demeaning.”

According to Jasmine Revo, it is easy and light to wind on a flat background. She jokes that her walking friends' legs get tired faster when shopping.

According to him, it would be important to see people using assistive devices in different work environments and tasks and at different levels of decision-making.

“The use of assistive devices would become familiar to more people and they would understand that a person using them can participate in a wide variety of activities.”

“ “It's really important that if you offer help, you also really listen to the answer.”

Repo describes moving with a wheelchair as basically natural, nice and light, although the built environment and the Finnish seasons sometimes bring their own challenges to moving.

Reeling on a straight and flat surface does not strain or tire you, he states.

“The wheelchair gives me the opportunity to move and be independent. It's liberating. The wheelchair is a part of me.”

According to him, the starting point for meeting a disabled person could be to treat the disabled person politely in the same way as you would treat other people his age.

“You can think about how you would like to be treated yourself. It's really important that if you offer help, you also really listen to the answer.”

According to Revo, you can always try to read the situation and offer help if it seems that the user of the aid is in trouble. A person in a wheelchair is unlikely to be sorry if they are offered help while trying to navigate a slushy street in a blizzard, he says.