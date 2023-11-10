Uses | Metro is plagued by an eternal problem, the cause of which is the passengers themselves

in Helsinki we are testing a new way to get people to behave properly in the metro. The Capital Region’s Urban Transport and the Helsinki Region’s Transport (HSL) are organizing an experiment in which new signs will be used to instruct people about the correct waiting protocol at three metro stations.

With the guidance experiment, we want to address the perennial problem that plagues the subway: people do not give way to people leaving the subway.

The stickers instruct people to wait for those leaving the subway to get out first before entering the subway.

The instructions are printed on floor stickers in three languages, Finnish, Swedish and English.

The first new signs have already been installed at Rautatientori metro station. Signs will also be coming to Lauttasaari and Itäkeskus metro stations later in November.

Experiment will last three months, and during that time it is intended to find out whether the guidance has an effect on the movement of passengers through the doors of subway cars.

The experiment includes three different types of signs: a sign strip installed above the platforms, taping at floor level and signs on the walls and boards behind the platforms.

Each subway station has its own type of signage.

The purpose of the experiment is to improve the metro’s capacity and fill the trains more evenly.