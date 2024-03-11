Uses | “Father left in a puddle” – Readers tell about the indifference of strangers

Helsingin Sanomat asked its readers for their experiences of situations where they have encountered indifference or exceptional care from strangers.

Multi The HS reader is disappointed by the indifference of strangers.

Last month we reported on a case in which An elderly man using an electric wheelchair got stuck in a water pond in Rauma for over an hourbecause no one had stopped to help him.

HS asked readers to tell about situations in which they have encountered indifference or exceptional care from strangers. The vast majority of the responses received by HS were related to cases where readers specifically testified to indifference.

The identity of all respondents cited in the article is known to HS.

IN Rauma there are experiences similar to the one that happened elsewhere.

An 88-year-old woman living in Kuopio says that she helped a woman who was stuck in mud and had no communication skills on an electric bike a few years ago. The woman's journey had stopped at an intersection because the electric wheelchair had run out of battery.

Fortunately, the woman's service center was nearby, so the woman who answered the survey decided to help the wheelchair user by pushing her there.

“The staff said he left two hours earlier. Had been on a quick trip to the store. I asked for help to push, but no one helped. Kismitt in a good way.”

A man living in Kotka, 67, also tells about the combination of water ponds and indifference.

“My father came to the home yard in Kotka by taxi. The nimble driver opened the door for him from inside the car. Dad got out of the car onto the icy, water-covered yard, and the crutches slipped underneath. He fell into a puddle. The taxi knight gassed from the spot. Dad got stuck in a puddle.”

36 years old the woman, on the other hand, tells about an incident bordering on indifference and caring on a bus trip between Joensuu and Jyväskylä a few years ago.

During the trip, the woman noticed that a man was lying unconscious in the corridor of the bus, and no one did anything about it.

“When I came to the scene, someone in the front seat got up enough to help, that they got the man on his back on the floor. At this point, he was breathing, but his face and body were turning blue. I unbuttoned the collared shirt, which fortunately was enough for my breathing to return to normal. I turned the unconscious man onto his side.”

Other passengers only became interested in the case when the woman took measures. When he helped the man, those around him started asking questions and giving advice.

According to the woman, the man had calmed down and finally walked to the ambulance on his own two feet, however visibly confused. According to the woman's assessment, it was possibly an epileptic fit, which was made dangerous by the man's tight shirt collar and being in a bad position face down.

With one a reader had a positive story to share from over 10 years ago. A 60-year-old woman said that she fainted on the platform of the railway station in Helsinki.

“There was a doctor on the same train by chance, who stopped to help. He called 911 and ordered an ambulance to take me to the hospital for tests, which revealed that I had a viral flu. Fortunately, I got help and wasn't left lying on the ground on a cold January morning. I had guardian angels on the way.”

