Uses | Disagreement on the field prevented the family of a man from Espoo from getting on the flight – At least don’t act like this at the airport

Manners|The man from Espoo tells HS that he couldn’t get on the plane because of disagreements on the field. These are the rules of conduct at the airport.

A man from Espoo tells HS that he couldn’t get on the plane because of disagreements on the ground. These are the rules of conduct at the airport.

He vacationed with his family in Portugal in early summer. The trip home took an unexpected turn when the staff at the Lisbon airport and the man became tense.

At the airport, the family got in line for check-in. According to the man, there was one family in line before them. They lasted and lasted, the man says.

“I stated in a slightly louder voice that what will last here, hurry, hurry, hurry.”

Male according to the staff started behaving inappropriately after the statement. A family who travels a lot feels that the service was unusually rude, which put them on a crash course with the staff. They believe that the situation was caused by the lack of Finnair’s own staff at the counter.

HS has seen the exchange of messages between the man and Finnair. The man, who traveled with his wife, a baby under one year old and a three-year-old child, tells about the matter anonymously due to the nature of the events. His identity is known to HS.

Finnair’s and the man’s perceptions of the events differ significantly. According to Finnair, the man himself behaved inappropriately.

Statement after that, the clerk serving the man came to the next counter. The family includes two small children, so there were two strollers. The man and the clerk had different views on packing the wagons.

The man told the clerk that he could attach the check-in tickets to the carriages himself. According to the man, the clerk raised his voice and said that it was the clerk’s job.

The clerk attached the ticket to one of the carts. While he was attaching the ticket to the other carts, the man fixed the already glued ticket.

According to the man, the clerk told him not to touch the ticket.

“The customer service representative said to watch your words, I will meet you at the gate and make sure you don’t get on the plane.”

Airlines list conditions based on which they can refuse to take a passenger on board. This is also how it works Finnair.

Such situations can be, for example, refusal of a security check or previous disruptive behavior on a flight, which should be assumed to be repeated. Getting on the flight can also be prevented, for example, when the passenger does not follow the safety and other instructions issued by Finnair.

Among other things, Finnair’s terms of carriage state that if “the passenger’s mental or physical condition, including the use of alcohol or drugs, is a danger to the passenger himself, other passengers, crew or property”, Finnair has the right not to take the passenger on board.

Finnair can also refuse to transport a passenger if it “reasonably believes” that something like the one described will happen, for example.

Also the flight at the departure gate, the staff and the man had disagreements. There, among other things, the man was asked to delete the photo he had taken at the departure gate of the flight.

In his own words, with the child in his arms, he wondered why he and his family were “tortured”. The man was told it was because of his behavior.

The man feels that he was treated badly at the airport. However, HS has not been able to verify the exact content of the discussions.

Eventually the flight to Finland left without the man and his family. The man was dismayed. He also wonders why his spouse and the family’s young children were denied boarding. The husband tells HS that he was also not allowed on the flight and the reason was given as the man’s behavior.

The couple had to book accommodation at the airport hotel and new flights for the next day. According to the calculation submitted by the family to Finnair, the family incurred additional expenses of more than a thousand euros for what happened. According to the man, Finnair is not compensating the additional expenses incurred by the family.

The next day, everything went well with the different officers and the children were also taken into account, the man says.

Man made a complaint to Finnair about the incident.

Finnair justifies leaving the man and his family on the field with the man’s bad behavior.

“According to our information, disrespectful and offensive behavior towards the staff has led to the decision that you could not be taken on the flight. Unfortunately, we cannot compensate you for the additional costs incurred”, Finnair writes to the man.

Finnair says in the messages that the man has disturbed the work of the staff.

“According to the report we received, according to several gate officers present, you had disturbed their work at the gate and prevented other passengers from getting on the plane,” Finnair explains. In such situations, Finnair has the right to deny the passenger access to the flight.

The man denies that he prevented other passengers from getting on the plane in any way.

In its justification, Finnair tells the man that the section of the terms and conditions can also be applied to the situation, which, among other things, states that it is possible to remove a disruptive passenger from the flight. According to Finnair, the condition also applies in situations where the ground staff’s work is disturbed or instructions are not followed.

Finnair of communication, it is confirmed to HS that passengers have been denied access to the Finnair flight from Lisbon.

Finnair does not comment on individual cases, Finnair’s communications manager Jenni Kiiski says. He commented on the matter at a general level.

“In certain situations, Finnair can deny the customer access to the flight. The situations are presented in Finnair’s conditions of carriage, which the customer accepts when buying a ticket for the flight,” says Kiiski.

According to the man, Finnair did not agree to investigate the matter properly afterwards in a situation where he and the airport staff clearly had a different view of what happened. According to him, Finnair blindly believed the story of the airport staff without investigating the matter.

“We understand very well that this must have been a very sad situation for the customer and his family. However, these decisions are not made lightly. – – We will continue to clarify the matter with the customer if necessary,” says Kiiski from Finnair.