Uses | Bus drivers are now giving feedback to passengers: “The use is really shocking in some places”

Passengers often complain about bus drivers, but many don't know what might be behind it, say bus drivers Ziggy Hulden and Toni Paussu.

Continuous hurry. Schedules that are planned too tightly and are impossible to keep up with. You can’t even go to the bathroom during breaks.

This is what a bus driver’s job is like in the capital region’s bus transport, according to HS’s survey of bus drivers.

HS previously told the passengers of experiences about the behavior and driving style of bus drivers. Among other things, the passengers were frustrated by the drivers’ jerky driving, accelerations and skidding.

Passengers’ experience is partially correct, but there are many things in bus traffic that are not even visible to passengers, says an experienced bus driver from Helsinki Toni Paussu.

To twitch a preferred driving style can arise, for example, just because there is an unfamiliar car driving. During one shift, the driver can have up to five different cars under him. Cars that look the same are by no means identical, but they work in different ways.

“One of the cars stops like a wall just by touching the pedal, while another can only be stopped by pressing the pedal almost to the bottom,” says Paussu.

In addition, other traffic can also cause bumping. Sudden braking can, for example, be necessary to avoid an accident, Paussu reminds.

“If the driving is bumpy somewhere in Vantaa in the middle of a field, it’s up to the driver, but in the city it can be caused by other traffic where something surprising happens,” he says.

Street design also has an impact. Too steep decelerations, cramped traffic dividers and poorly planned stops affect not only driving but also whether the driver can drive close to the edge of the stop or if there is too big a gap.

However, the biggest factor is the constant rush. It can cause pressure even for an experienced driver.

Bus driver Toni Paussu says that there are many things in bus traffic that are not even visible to passengers. Paussu works in local politics in the ranks of basic Finns and is particularly interested in influencing public transport and traffic.

Pausu drove for the first time in scheduled traffic at the end of the 1990s and after that worked for several decades as a traffic operator in his own company offering chartered services.

When Korona stopped the order runs, he returned to regular traffic and drove in HSL traffic from August 2020 to July this year.

In twenty years, the change has been great. The pace has become unsustainable, he says.

“In the past it was more free. Now GPS tracking makes it possible to track the driver second by second,” he says.

Everything has been enhanced. For example, the recovery break, which is intended as a rest break for the driver, has been reduced to such a short length on many lines that it is practically impossible to take it.

“Usually the drivers go straight back to driving,” says Paussu.

Similar ones the driver of the younger generation, from Sipo, also has experience With Ziggy Hulden. Hulden drove HSL in traffic between 2019 and 2022. Nowadays, he drives charters in Porvoo, and according to his own words, he does not long to return to HSL traffic.

This was despite the fact that at that time his main traffic area was Sipoo, from which he also drove traffic to Helsinki and Vantaa.

“It was very nice to ride in the Sipoo area. There, almost everyone greeted and thanked for the journey, but on the lines that extended to Helsinki and Vantaa it was duller, and no one, for example, said hello,” says Hulden.

The worst thing, according to Hulden, was the constant rush. In HSL traffic, every driver has a driving panel that shows in real time if the driver is even a minute behind schedule.

“It increases the pressure on the drivers. You have to be quite strong-minded not to care about it,” he says.

Ziggy Hulden has told about his working days in line traffic on social media. The pictures also show the driving panel.

However, understanding was not always found from the passengers. Once, Hulden had to go to the bathroom, even though his turn was already late when he arrived.

“The passenger started shouting that where are you going, that we shouldn’t leave already,” he says.

Fare are especially sensitive to negative feedback, and not all feedback is always truthful or they can be the result of misunderstandings, says Hulden.

He himself was once unjustly accused of stealing found goods and aggressive behavior towards a car. Both cases were investigated by the operator, and they were not true, he says.

The feedback given by passengers can affect the drivers’ earnings, says Paussu. It is known in the industry that some companies can punish drivers for bad feedback by giving them less lucrative shifts.

“That, in turn, can have an impact on the driver’s earnings, if they are left without handicap allowances,” says Paussu.

Mixed Raussu and Hulden admit that there are also many drivers for whom the industry is not suitable.

“There was a shortage of drivers in the past, when a lot of drivers entered the industry who were not really suited to it, and unfortunately it shows,” says Hulden.

However, the passengers’ own attitudes and behavior often leave much to be desired, says Paussu. Drivers often have to listen to mouthing, barking and swearing at work. Sometimes they also have to endure the threat of violence.

Paussu says that there wasn’t a single shift on certain night lines when some kind of incident didn’t happen.

“The behavior of the passengers is really outrageous in some places,” he says. “No one goes to someone else’s workplace to shout or curse.”