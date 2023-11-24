Uses | An infuriating phenomenon plagues Helsinki’s public transport: People shout on their phones without headphones

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) has considered whether passengers should be informed that they are not allowed to use mobile phones on public transport.

People from Helsinki public transport is plagued by a phenomenon that drives city dwellers to the brink of rage. HSL also says that it regularly receives feedback on the matter.

The phenomenon is familiar and commonplace to many: Violent Tiktok videos that are a few seconds long. Fierce video calls where matters of private life are discussed. Plot twists in television series. The latest hit music.

On the trains, trams and subways of the capital region, it is rare to come across people whose phones are used without headphones.

HS has received several furious tips from readers.

HS started to find out what the citizens thought about the phenomenon. On Wednesday afternoon, the shared view of many people traveling on Helsinki’s means of transport seems to be that the habit is common and disturbing.

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) receives a few feedbacks a month about annoying phone sounds. They hope that HSL will inform passengers to be considerate of others by using headphones. See also Baking | One easy dough that makes the best rolls and the perfect bread - This is how you get a sour root-like taste

Friends Andrei Sobolev, 16, and Marja Kiuru, 17, are on the subway heading west. The loud roar of phones in public places is familiar to them – and it annoys them.

Sobolev says that when he was in middle school, he sat on the same bus every day for a long journey to school. In the mornings, there was always “the guy who watched anime so the whole bus could hear” on board.

The name of the series was One PieceSobolev learned quickly.

“I sort of remember half of that anime, even though I’ve never watched it myself. There is quite a lot of shouting.”

Marja Kiuru says that she usually wears headphones so that she doesn’t notice other sounds. However, sometimes they are forgotten at home.

“Especially the melodies of children’s programs are such that they remain ringing in your head for the rest of the day.”

On the K commuter train Helsinki Onni Karekallas19, admits that he himself may sometimes have been