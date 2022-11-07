“The big show” continues to generate controversy and the alleged romance between Gisela Valcarcel Y Facundo Gonzalez is one of them. However, it seems that these flirtations on television are not approved by viewers, who used social networks to make their opinion known.

Gisela Valcárcel and Facundo González began with the compliments from “La gran Estrella”, a singing reality show that was replaced by “El gran show” due to the low rating it obtained. From those moments, both generate an atmosphere of tension on the set of América TV with their constant displays of affection.

Users criticize the behavior of Gisela Valcárcel and Facundo González

Twitter netizens do not believe that between Facundo González and Gisela Valcárcel there is a feeling of love and they assure that their interest in live is due to the effort to generate more ratings every weekend. For this reason, the users were not far behind and made known their position regarding the attitudes that the couple has every Saturday in “The Great Show”.

“This is the white television that Gisela sells us: curiosity, favoritism and zero talent. To think that a year ago she filled her mouth every Saturday with the Bible and giving Christian messages, “was one of the comments that can be found on the aforementioned platform.

The networks turn their backs on the romance between Gisela Valcárcel and Facundo González. Photo: Twitter capture

The networks turn their backs on the romance between Gisela Valcárcel and Facundo González. Photo: Twitter capture

The networks turn their backs on the romance between Gisela Valcárcel and Facundo González. Photo: Twitter capture

Gisela and Facundo recreate scene from “Titanic”

Both assure that their displays of affection and attention in “The Great Show” are accurate, so they did not hesitate to recreate the popular scene from “Titanic” by Jack and Rose. To the surprise of the viewers, Facundo González and Gisela Valcárcel got on the boat and interpreted the lines of the remembered characters.

In this scene, the popular ‘Señito’ had a great rapprochement with ‘Guacho’, but they did not reach a more affectionate gesture. On the contrary, the leader of the program chose to leave the scene and thank the participant: “I loved doing ‘Titanic’. Facundo, I love you, of course I love you”.