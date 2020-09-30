From time to time, a big problem comes in the form of storage for WhatsApp users and they are worried about how much storage is being spent by WhatsApp files and which are the big files. In such a situation, WhatsApp, the world’s most popular instant messaging platform, is soon bringing a feature that will solve the storage problem of users.The company has currently launched it on Android beta version 2.20.201.9, which shows the new user interface as well as the storage section. It has recently been viewed on WABetaInfo. WABetaInfo is an online channel that provides information about changes or new features in WhatsApp.

Big preparations for Lava, five new smartphones will rock the market



What is special about the new feature of WhatsApp?

It is believed that WhatsApp will soon launch this feature for non-beta users. Currently this feature is live for beta users. Talking about this new feature of WhatsApp, with the help of this you will be able to see directly which file is how many MB or how much space is taking up. In such a situation, you will be able to delete unnecessary files easily. You will now see this feature in WhatsApp itself and there will be a section for it.

Best plans with data and free calling up to 4GB daily, price less than ₹ 300

Along with this, you will also see a section of forward files, after clicking on it, you will know which forward files we have to keep or which ones to delete. So far, you go to your mobile storage and try to find out which app is taking up so much space or which files are necessary or unnecessary.

Nowadays social media has become a part of our life and our need including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and other apps. In such a situation, a lot of forwarded messages or photo-videos keep coming on WhatsApp and it fills the phone memory. Now soon, with the new feature of WhatsApp, you will be able to delete the unnecessary or unnecessary files on WhatsApp itself and prevent the phone’s memory from being completely filled and the speed of the phone will not be affected. In the coming times, the social media app WhatsApp is going to bring many such features, which will give a lot of facilities to the users.