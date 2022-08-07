As of Monday, August 8, recurring Renfe users will be able to request the free passes and Renfe discounts approved by the Government to encourage the use of public transport within the energy saving plan presented on August 1.

Those interested in acquiring these Cercanías, Rodalies, Media Distancia and Avant tickets will be able to register on the company’s website, or through its applications, to start receiving their subscriptions in advance, starting on August 24, and avoid collapses on September 1, when they can start to be used.

To acquire these free passes in Cercanías and Rodalies, users will have to pay a deposit of 10 euros, which will be returned after four months of application if more than 16 trips have been made in the period (four per month, for example). If the user pays that amount by credit card, the refund will be made directly to his account. If you do it in cash, you will have to go to the box office to request a refund.

In the case of Media Distancia, the tool will be similar to the one used in Cercanías services. Recurring users will also be able to acquire a subscription valid for the four months of application of the measure. Although in this case, the deposit they will have to pay will be 20 euros. “This amount, on average for Media Distance OSP (Public Service Obligations) services, is less than the price of three individual tickets,” Ministry sources indicate.

Avant high-speed services (High-Speed ​​Medium-Distance services) were excluded from total gratuity, although they will have a 50% discount on multi-trip tickets already approved in Royal Decree Law 11/2022.

The Government also decided to include in this 50% discount certain high-speed routes in commercial services, with new subscriptions under conditions similar to the Avant on high-speed lines in which there are no OSPs (or framework agreements and the time of trip is less than 100 minutes.

Among the lines that will benefit from these new passes are Madrid-Palencia, Madrid-Zamora, León-Valladolid, Burgos-Madrid, León-Palencia, Burgos-Valladolid, Ourense-Zamora, Palencia-Valladolid, Huesca-Zaragoza, León-Segovia, among others.