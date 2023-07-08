Melissa Paredes caused a great surprise to the followers of the series “Al fondo hay sitio” by appearing in the chapter of this July 7. As you remember, a few weeks ago there was speculation that the model would resume her career as an actress, but in one of the production company’s series michelle alexander; However, everything seems to indicate that he arrived before the successful national production, where he would be the new love interest of Joel Gonzales.

How was the debut of Melissa Paredes in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

As could be seen on the screens, Melissa Paredes She first appeared in “AFHS” in the role of a menu delivery girl. In the aforementioned scene, she arrives by bicycle to Joel Gonzales’s workshop, who was dazzled by her presence. According to the expressions of Erick Elera’s character, Anthony Aranda’s girlfriend could be the one who makes her heart beat romantically.

How did they react in networks after the debut of Melissa Paredes in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

For many it was something unexpected. The arrival of Melissa Paredes a “In the background there is a place”, obviously, generated all kinds of reactions on social networks. Some consider that perhaps the scriptwriters took it into account because the rating figures would not be favoring them over the competition.

“I did not expect that. Melissa Paredes in ‘AFHS'”, “America did it again”, “Everything is fine with Melissa’s entry, but don’t even think of including Ethel or Christian (Domínguez)”, “Gigio ( Aranda) is seeing that the rating of ‘AFHS’ is going down”, are some of the comments on Twitter.

