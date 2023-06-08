In the last program “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, Milett Figueroa starred in an emotional moment after breaking down for not being able to cook a rabbit, as she revealed that in her childhood she had this type of animal as a pet. “I cannot (…) I respect all that they have worked to cope with these dishes, but I have had a bunny and I feel sorry for maneuvering,” said the model. Javier Masías empathized with her and tried to comfort her. “I see that it has touched a sensitive chord in you, but it must be said that it is one of the foods most loved by Peruvians, for this reason we wanted to pay tribute to it,” she said.

However, chef Giacomo Bocchio’s response was more direct and caused controversy on social media. “In Tacna we have a plague of hares that came from Patagonia up from Brazil and have made farmers change their crops (…) I understand your pity, but I also pity the farmers”he exclaimed. Quickly, users described it as “cold”. “I cried too! How terrible ”,“ I understand Giacomo, his point of view, but, very cold, it hurt me to see Milett cry ”,“ Good FROZEN Giacomo ”, they said.

Was Milett Figueroa spared from sentencing in “The Great Celebrity Chef”?

It was not saved! Milett Figueroa again entered the sentence together with the actor Andrés Vílchez, while his companions Miguel Vergara and Karina Calmet were saved by surprising the jury of “The Great Famous Chef” with their stews. In this way, the ex-chica reality has become the contestant who has taken the “sentenced” band the most times.

What does Milett Figueroa do after leaving reality shows?

Milett Figueroa was one of the most popular reality girls when she was part of “This is war”, however, she ended up leaving due to problems with her peers. She later declared that she was only in that program format to be able to pay for her acting studies. She is now training as an actress and has been part of interesting productions such as “Pandemonium”a cabaret show directed by Ken Berrospi.

Milett Figueroa starred in the circus play “Pandemonium.” Photo: Teleticket

