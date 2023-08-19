They support her. the uchulu is in the public eye after the latest images broadcast on the reality show ‘La casa de Magaly’. Users were not in favor of the treatment received by the comedian in the home of the “Urraca” because they consider it disrespectful, while she shows humility by not responding to those acts. In the comments on social networks, it can be read that viewers will look for Carlos Cacho and Andrés Hurtado to be the first to be eliminated for starting with derogatory qualifiers. We tell you in this note all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Users denounce discrimination against La Uchulú in the ‘Casa de Magaly’: “It looks ugly that they treat her like this”

What was the reaction of the users and what did they say about La Uchulú?

On TikTok, the summary videos of chapter 4 of ‘Magaly’s house’ they quickly went viral, something that drew attention. Well, Andrés Hurtado referred to her in a derogatory way. Carlos Cacho He supported the driver’s comment and the other celebrities remained silent. This scene caused the fury and disappointment of the viewers, who did not hesitate to leave their opinion.

“They are going too far”, “They are treating her very badly”, “Uchulú is innocent, the only one that can be saved in the house”, “Andrés goes too far, how can he say that”, “Uchulú, don’t let yourself be humiliated ”, “Let’s save La Uchulú from elimination because it will be the first nominee from Magaly’s house”are some of the comments of Internet users.

YOU CAN SEE: The Uchulú uncomfortable by Andrés Hurtado’s treatment in ‘La casa de Magaly’: “That man is very arrogant”

What happened to Shirley Cherres and why did she criticize La Uchulú?

In the same episode broadcast last Friday, August 18, the members discovered that the rooms where they would sleep had to be shared. When Shirley Cherres found out that she would have to sleep with La Uchulú, the former cheerleader decided to leave her alone and settle in the room of the other girls in the house. The actress was affected by spending the night alone.

“The truth is that I don’t know her, she doesn’t speak, she’s on one side, she doesn’t interact. I don’t think she is afraid of being alone, because she travels a lot ”, Cherres said.

#Users #show #support #Uchulú #mistreatment #casa #Magaly #quotthe #salvageablequot