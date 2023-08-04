Maju Mantilla and her husbandGustavo Salcedo have been on everyone’s lips due to the strong separation rumors surrounding them. However, they had been happy and united until the program “Magaly TV, the firm” surprised everyone by publishing a preview of their show today, August 3, in which the athlete is seen getting an unknown young woman into his car, at the time his wife was on the air on her morning show.

Maju Mantilla’s husband: how did Internet users react to AMPAY?

A few minutes after the official Instagram account of the program Magaly Medinapublished Gustavo Salcedo’s ampay, the public was incredulous and disappointed by the alleged acts of the husband of the driver of ‘Up my people’. “What did Maju Mantilla’s husband do while she was on the air on his television show?” the voiceover from the performance space was heard saying.

Quickly, the photos of Gustavo and Maju were filled with criticism and messages of support, respectively, unable to hide their shock at the alleged infidelity. “Now yes, I no longer believe in love”, “Oh, my God, no”, “Maju is so beautiful inside and out and they do this to her. Imagine that I am from the common people”, “I don’t miss it “, “Rumours were already being heard”, were some of the comments left on the social networks of both.

Users lamented ‘ampay’ for Maju Mantilla’s husband. Photo: Gustavo Salcedo/Instagram

Currently, both Maju and Gustavo have closed the comments on their social networks.

